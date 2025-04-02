Charlotte Edwards: England Women's head coach says players must be accountable for fitness as she outlines expectations

England Women's new head coach Charlotte Edwards has said players must be accountable for their fitness as she outlines her expectations in the role.

The former England captain replaces Jon Lewis, who was sacked in the wake of the 16-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia over the winter as the tourists lost all seven games on a chastening tour.

During the tour, spinner Sophie Ecclestone refused to be interviewed by former team-mate and now media pundit Alex Hartley after the latter questioned England's fitness in the wake of the T20 World Cup exit months earlier, a decision that was heavily criticised by the public and media.

"In terms of fitness, I'm going up to Loughborough next week and the team will be in a fitness session so I'll judge them on that next week," Edwards said.

"What I do want is more accountability from players around fitness. I don't want that to be a talking point moving forward. That's really important to me.

"In terms of our professional standards, anyone who knows me, I set pretty high standards, so that's something I'll be instilling within this group.

"It's a fresh start for us all. And I really can't wait for the prospect of getting started."

Edwards' arrival as coach draws similar parallels with the end of her own international playing career.

In May 2016, then England Women's coach Mark Robinson made the decision to replace Edwards as captain to focus on a "fresh vision" after a perceived lack of fitness in that team and the need "toughen up a bit".

Edwards, a veteran of 309 international appearances across 20 years, led England to the 2009 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup titles, while she also won three Ashes series outright in a 10-year spell as captain between 2006 and 2016.

The 45-year-old will be hoping to revitalise England after their damning Ashes tour but the first thing on her agenda will be finding a new captain.

Heather Knight, who succeeded Edwards as skipper in 2016 and went on to win the 50-over World Cup on home soil a year later, was removed from the job following the Ashes hammering.

"We've got a few meetings over the next few days, so I'm hoping that's going to take two weeks at the most," Edwards added.

"I've got some of my own thoughts, which I'm not going to share, but we do have a shortlist."

Edwards confident England can win major events

Image: Charlotte Edwards captained England to World Cup glory in the 2009 at Lord's

Reflecting on England's 16-0 Ashes defeat, Edwards hopes the players have learnt from their mistakes as she hopes to draw a line underneath it.

England's first challenge will come next when they face the West Indies in three T20s and three ODIs starting on May 21, live on Sky Sports.

"It was tough to take and hopefully it will make the players more resilient from an experience like that," Edwards said.

"The players will have learnt a lot from it, and we can see that as a real positive for English cricket.

"We've got to pull on the positives and look forward now."

Image: Charlotte Edwards coached Southern Brave Women to The Hundred title in 2023

England will then come up against India in a white-ball series in June before the start of the 50-over World Cup in autumn in India.

Speaking on whether England can win the World Cup, Edwards said: "Yes, I do, I wouldn't have taken this role if I didn't think we could win major events.

"We've got some of the best players in the world who are proven performers. We've got some wonderful young talent.

"Now, it's my job and the coaching staff's job to nurture that and hopefully find a blueprint, especially in 50-over cricket, that's going to make us successful over a long period of time and make us a bit more consistent.

"That's hugely exciting for us as a group and six months is going to go very quickly, but we've got enough games, I think, in that time to prepare the team."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury

Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)