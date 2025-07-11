England vs India: Jofra Archer strikes on long-awaited Test return with tourists three down and trailing by 242 runs on day two

England's Jofra Archer made an immediate impact on his long-awaited Test return after a four-year absence, striking in his first over on day two of the third Test against India at Lord's.

India were held to 145-3, trailing England's 387 all out by 242 runs, with Archer (1-22) removing India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) in the second over and Chris Woakes (1-56) dismissing skipper Shubman Gill (16) after tea, but KL Rahul (53no) and Rishabh Pant (19no) remained at the crease until stumps.

Captain Ben Stokes (1-16), who looked in fine form after suffering an injury scare on day one, also claimed the wicket of Karun Nair (40), helped by Joe Root's spectacular one-handed grab as he topped the charts for most catches in Tests (211).

Score summary, day two England 387 all out after 112.3 overs: Joe Root 104 off 199, Brydon Carse 56, Jamie Smith 51; Jasprit Bumrah 5-74 India 145-3 off 43 overs: KL Rahul 53 not out, Karun Nair 40; Jofra Archer 1-22

Earlier, England resumed day two on 251-4 and Root (104) reached his 37th Test century off the first ball of the day, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for four.

But the India quick made history at Lord's by taking a five-wicket haul as he removed Root and Chris Woakes (0) in consecutive deliveries, the latter for a golden duck, before an 84-run partnership between Brydon Carse (56) and Jamie Smith (51) propelled England to 387.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The moment the whole of Lord's waited for as Jofra Archer claims the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal after a four-year absence from Test cricket for England

England make steady progress

The third Test hangs in the balance as India closed day two with seven wickets remaining against England after Archer gave the hosts a perfect start.

Nair and Rahul added 61 runs for the second-wicket partnership before the former was caught behind by Root, leaving India on 74-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes claims the wicket of Shubman Gill as the India captain is dismissed for only 16 on day two of the third Test

Woakes earned the prized wicket of India's skipper Gill, who has notched scores of 147, 269 and 161 at Headingley and Edgbaston, after he nicked behind off a wobble-seam delivery.

Pant then came out to bat after recovering from a hit on his left index finger on day one and shared an unbeaten stand of 38 runs with Rahul.

Brilliant Bumrah makes history

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of Joe Root's best shots as he hits a century against India during the third Test at Lord's

Earlier in the day, Bumrah wasted no time getting to work. After his first ball went for four, he got his revenge by bowling Stokes in the 86th over.

He then crashed through Root’s defences and had Woakes edge behind, given on review, as England collapsed from 251-4 to 271-7.

Carse dug out Bumrah’s hat-trick ball and went on to share an 84-run stand with Jamie Smith for the eighth wicket, making India press to clean up the lower order.

The England wicketkeeper brought up his third consecutive 50-plus score, guiding his side safely to lunch at 353-7.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jasprit Bumrah claims his fifth wicket of the third Test as the India bowler rips through England's batters

The break revitalised the tourists as Mohammed Siraj, who dropped Smith on five in the morning session, had him edge behind to India’s substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

The excitement for Archer’s return was palpable as Lord’s erupted when he walked out to bat, clipping Siraj through second slip and gully for four to get off the mark.

But his counterpart Bumrah sprang into action one more time and bowled him, getting his name on the honours board at Lord’s.

Carse notched his best Test score, reaching his half-century with a six, but Siraj mopped up the tail, bowling him with a scrambled-seam delivery.

Root: Tough to score quickly on this pitch

England's Joe Root, speaking to Sky Sports Cricket:

"The surface is quite slow, quite turgid, it is difficult to score freely. Balls are getting soft quickly and there is no real pace in the wicket.

"But there is some lateral movement, so it is about being pragmatic enough to understand the challenges and where you might score."

Watch day three of the third Test between England and India at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am Saturday (11am first ball) or stream without a contract.

England vs India - results and schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all on Sky Sports