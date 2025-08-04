England head coach Brendon McCullum backs his side's 'positive style' after 'greatest ever' Test series against India

For England head coach Brendon McCullum, the biggest takeaway from England's enthralling 2-2 series draw with India was that when his side stay on brand, it works in their favour.

The five-match series went all the way once again in the fifth Test at the Kia Oval with India securing a dramatic six-run victory that saw Chris Woakes in his sling the last man standing.

It was Mohammed Siraj (5-104) who cleaned up Gus Atkinson (17) for the series draw and snared his 23rd wicket of the series, leaving England all out for 367 and agonisingly close to pulling off their second-highest chase of 374.

It was a series that had it all - each Test going all the way to the final day, punctuated with iconic moments that will stand in Test cricket history.

While many will remember the highlights from across the series such as Ben Stokes' heroic spells or that dramatic finale at Lord's, for McCullum it was another example that when England play their positive, attacking brand of cricket, it comes up with the results they are after.

It is Harry Brook and Root's partnership at the Oval or the former's hard-fought few runs at Lord's that encapsulate for McCullum what his side should be.

"I think when we move away from our style of cricket, that is when we become vulnerable and our wicket-taking drops," McCullum told Sky Sports.

"I think if we stay true to what we believe in, backing it, and almost double down on the philosophy it gives us our greatest opportunity.

"I think that is what we were able to do at Lord's. I think with bat in hand we were brave when we needed to be.

"There are many different things throughout the series where we grew as a team.

"It is hard to say that when you have lost the last Test but throughout I thought the changing room was growing and was understanding that when we play our style, it gives us our greatest chance.

"It doesn't guarantee anything but it gives us our greatest chance."

While ruing what could have been as England fell six runs short of a 3-1 series win, McCullum touts the series as "the best" he has ever had the privilege of witnessing thanks to the drama, the needle, and the fight of two teams that gave their all.

"That is the best five-match Test series I have ever been a part of and witnessed," he added.

"It just oscillated so much right throughout the six weeks and I felt it had everything.

"I thought there was hostility at times, camaraderie at times, great cricket at times, there was some average cricket because of the pressure they were put under.

"We knew it was going to be hard coming into the series, we knew they were going to test us physically and mentally.

"I think it tested both teams more than we expected.

"It was a cracking series to be a part of and when Siraj took that final wicket, as much I was disappointed, I had admiration for him and the fight he has got as a cricketer and the way he was able to do what he did.

"I think 2-2 was a fair reflection."

Stokes is a 'once in a generational player' | He will leave it all out there in Australia

The telling missing piece of England's side in the fifth Test was captain Stokes who was ruled out with a shoulder injury, leading to a bowling attack of Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Overton once Woakes was ruled out on day one.

Prior to that, he had been the stalwart of the side, admittedly taking himself to "dark places" in monster bowling spells to get wins over the line.

While some may question whether such spells would have contributed to Stokes missing the series finale, for McCullum, Stokes without those efforts is not the "inspirational" player he is.

Indeed, he expects him to put in a similar showing when they head to Australia for The Ashes this winter.

"Stokes is a once-in-a-generation cricketer," McCullum said.

"He makes things happen with bat in hand, he has the most Test sixes, and he absorbs pressure better than anyone I have ever seen.

"Obviously he is an inspirational captain who the guys follow.

"He is always looking how to advance the game and transfer pressure onto the opposition.

"Through force of will he is able to get things to work and sometimes that means he has to bowl long periods or has to take himself to dark places.

"You can't have one without the other and sometimes that does lead to injuries and that is just part and parcel of it.

"I would never want him to change. He will leave it all out there in Australia."

