Nat Sciver-Brunt: England white-ball captain sees tough World Cup selection as a sign of strength

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt believes Kate Cross' World Cup omission is the kind of ruthless selection decision that shows her team is heading in the right direction.

The experienced seamer was edged out of a 15-strong squad as England opted to take an extra spinner to the tournament, which is being held in India and Sri Lanka starting next month.

Cross described the cull as "savage" in an episode of her 'No Balls' podcast, revealing the news left her feeling "quite sick".

England's Women's Cricket World Cup squad Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Sciver-Brunt, who does not sit on the selection panel, admitted it was a bitter pill for her long-time team-mate to swallow but sees it as a positive that there were more viable options than places on the plane.

"Being left out is never nice and for someone who has been a mainstay of our side for a really long time it probably has another level to it," she told PA.

"It's really tough when these sort of things happen but that is where we want to be as an England side, having huge decisions to make every time you select a squad or an XI.

"I think in a roundabout way it's a positive for where we are as a group and a squad. The more that can happen, the better our team will be."

It remains to be seen whether Cross is placed on standby as an injury replacement for the specialist seamers Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer and Em Arlott, with no indication yet over whether she will be asked to be available.

"That's a selection decision. I know they'll be making the right one for on whichever skillset that will be but I'm afraid I don't know the answer," said Sciver-Brunt, who was speaking at the launch of the Sage Small Business XI competition.

"I did send her a message. Obviously it was a bit of a shock for her but she's had a bit of time to think things through and reset a little bit."

Sciver-Brunt intends to pick up some of the seam bowling load at the World Cup herself, having played as a specialist batter since the Ashes in January.

She has stepped back from all-rounder duties while managing an Achilles problem this summer , and has yet to deliver a ball as skipper, but is tracking well.

"I've been bowling in practice and the body is feeling really good. That is the plan, to bowl a few overs out there. Contributing in every facet is something I love to do and I'll be really happy to contribute with the ball again."

England begin their campaign against South Africa on Friday October 3, with every match from the tournament live on Sky Sports.