Ashes 2025/26: Rehan Ahmed in contention for England squad for winter series against Australia

Rehan Ahmed is in contention to be included in England's squad for this winter's Ashes series in Australia.

It is understood Ahmed is in the frame ahead of Liam Dawson, who played the fourth Test of the drawn series with India after Shoaib Bashir broke his finger.

The all-rounder has had an impressive summer with bat and ball for his county Leicestershire, who were this week confirmed as champions of Division Two of the County Championship.

Rehman has also featured for England in white-ball matches this summer, including in the T20I win on Wednesday against Ireland.

Ahmed has not played for the Test side since the fifth Test against Pakistan in October 2024, with England favouring Tom Hartley, Bashir and most-recently Dawson as their front-line spin option.

England coach Brendon McCullum is confident Ben Stokes and Mark Wood will be clear of injury for the series in what would represent a substantial boost to the team's bowling department.

England are looking to regain The Ashes for the first time in 10 years and, at the same time, address their dismal record in Australia since their successful 2010/11 tour - having failed to win a single Test in 15 attempts, losing 13.

Athers unconvinced on Ahmed's Test credentials

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes that while Ahmed should be considered for England duty in limited-overs cricket, he is unconvinced he should be selected for the Test side.

"He's had an outstanding season in all formats," said Atherton. "He's been superb in the Championship, he's hit runs more than taken wickets.

"His role is much more clearly defined in one-day cricket at the moment and I see him very much the successor to Adil Rashid, he's perfect for white-ball cricket.

"There's a bit of chat about him for The Ashes and I think there are better top-order batters and I think there are better red-ball leg-spinners but he's right there in white-ball cricket."