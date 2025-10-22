 Skip to content

Jofra Archer to miss England's opening ODI against New Zealand with Ashes in mind

Jofra Archer will not take part in the first ODI of three against New Zealand due to the planning schedule set for him ahead of the Ashes down under; England lead three-match T20 series 1-0 after first was abandoned due to rain ahead of ODI series

Wednesday 22 October 2025 13:19, UK

Jofra Archer will not be considered for England's first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday at a ground which holds unwelcome memories for the talismanic fast bowler.

It is understood the decision is not injury-related and is instead tailored to suit Archer's Ashes build-up, as he is set to arrive into New Zealand on Saturday morning alongside fellow express quicks Mark Wood and Josh Tongue.

Neither Wood nor Tongue are in England's squad for three ODIs against the Kiwis, with Archer likely to feature in Hamilton and Wellington next week after skipping the series-opener in Mount Maunganui.

The Bay Oval is where the 30-year-old played his first overseas Test in November 2019, with England heavily criticised for over-bowling him as he sent down 42 overs in one innings on a desperately flat pitch.

Archer endured numerous injury struggles in the years that followed with stress fractures in his lower back and right elbow, but made a heartwarming comeback this summer for his first Test since February 2021.

There is no suggestion his previous experience in Mount Maunganui - where he was also racially abused by a spectator - has any bearing on keeping him on ice this weekend.

But Archer has been tipped to play a leading role in Australia this winter, so England will be wary of overburdening him as they look to end a decade-long wait to regain the urn from their oldest rivals.

Wood and Tongue could also be key to their hopes and they will travel to New Zealand to begin their preparations to face Australia, while captain Ben Stokes is set to visit family in Christchurch before England's Ashes squad assemble in Perth in the second week of November.

Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith will likely be in England's XI in Perth on November 21 and they linked up with the T20 squad in Auckland on Wednesday ahead of their participation in the ODI series.

Before the ODIs, Harry Brook's side will be looking to wrap up a T20 series win at Eden Park on Thursday, having taken a 1-0 lead by beating the Black Caps by 65 runs in Christchurch.

Tom Banton made a cameo 12-ball 29 not out on Monday as England's innings ended with a flourish, but the 26-year-old admitted he is still adjusting to being in the middle-order having previously opened the batting.

"I've got a different role in the team now and I'm really enjoying that," he said.

"There's going to be times where it comes off and it looks great and I'm sure there's going to be other times where it doesn't.

"But it's just accepting that batting in the middle order is a lot harder than opening. I'd do anything to play for England and bat wherever."

New Zealand vs England - white-ball schedule

All times UK and Ireland

  • First T20 (Christchurch): Match abandoned
  • Second T20: Monday October 20 - Christchurch - England won by 65 runs
  • Third T20: Thursday October 23 (7.15am) - Auckland
  • First ODI: Sunday October 26 (1am) - Mount Maunganui
  • Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Hamilton
  • Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Wellington

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland

  • First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 (2.30am) - Optus Stadium, Perth
  • Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 (4.30am) - The Gabba, Brisbane
  • Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 (12am) - Adelaide Oval
  • Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 (11.30pm) - Melbourne Cricket Ground
  • Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground

