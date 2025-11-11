The Ashes: Ben Stokes in 'beast mode' and England evolving from side that have been 'reckless', says Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett says England captain Ben Stokes is in "beast mode" ahead of The Ashes and that the tourists are evolving from a side that have been "reckless at times" in the past.

All-rounder Stokes has not played since the fourth Test against India in July due to a right shoulder issue but is expected to be fit for the Ashes opener in Perth from November 21.

The 34-year-old took 20 wickets in five Tests this summer at an average of 24.05 while he also scored his first hundred in the format in two years.

Speaking to the Willow Talk podcast, opener Duckett said of Stokes: "I can only say we've been out here for a few days and he's been in beast mode.

"He has been running, bowling two spells, batting for two hours.

"The way he trains and stuff these days is something that I've never seen before.

"He's probably the most important man in this side when he's bowling, so hopefully he stays fit for all five Tests and bowling in all of them because he's crucial for us."

Duckett: England want to be more than entertaining

The West Australian newspaper slammed Stokes and Joe Root following their arrivals in Australia with articles calling the former a "cocky complainer" and the latter "average", while England's Bazball approach was also labelled "careless thrash batting."

Duckett admits England have been a little too gung-ho at times in the past but feels they are now trying to be a more well-rounded team.

He said: "[For me], there's moments as an opening batsman. It could be at Perth where we've got five overs at the end of the day. I did it against India, just got through it. I don't care how many runs you've got, just be there in the morning.

You want to play against the best so you don't want to have guys like that missing out in series like this. But on the flip side, I'm an opening batter and he's probably one of the best bowlers in the world. I hope it's not too bad but obviously any game where he's not playing is an advantage for us.

"I think that's where we're trying to go now, it's not just being this entertaining, reckless at times, side.

"That is something I've got frustrated [about] with myself in the past where I might have got 80 off 60 and it looks great and stuff. It's realising moments and then kicking on and getting a big score.

England have lost 13 and drawn two of their 15 Tests in Australia since winning 3-1 in the country in 2010/11.

Only five of this year's 16-player squad - Stokes, Root, Mark Wood, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley - have played a Test in Australia before, something Duckett feels could work in the away side's favour.

He added: "We've got quite a fresh group coming here where there's not a lot of baggage, which I think will help us."

You know how tough it is for touring sides coming over here. I'm not expecting or setting myself any targets. I know I'm opening the batting against probably the best bowling attack in the world in their home conditions.

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland

First Test: Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 ( 2.30am ) - Optus Stadium, Perth

Friday November 21 - Tuesday November 25 ( ) - Optus Stadium, Perth Second Test (day/night): Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 ( 4.30am ) - The Gabba, Brisbane

Thursday December 4 - Monday December 8 ( ) - The Gabba, Brisbane Third Test: Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 ( 12am ) - Adelaide Oval

Wednesday December 17 - Sunday December 21 ( ) - Adelaide Oval Fourth Test: Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 ( 11.30pm ) - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Thursday December 25 - Monday December 29 ( ) - Melbourne Cricket Ground Fifth Test: Sunday January 4 - Thursday January 8 (11.30pm) - Sydney Cricket Ground