The Ashes: England coach Brendon McCullum's 'overprepared' claim will 'wind fans up' says Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton believes Brendon McCullum's saying England "overprepared" ahead of their defeat in the second Ashes Test was "a little bit tone deaf" and will have "wound supporters up."

England have suffered heavy defeats in the first two Ashes Tests against Australia and now face a must-win Test in Adelaide from Wednesday December 17.

After England went 2-0 down in Brisbane with a second eight-wicket drubbing, McCullum, England's head coach, reflected that "five intense training days" ahead of the Test may have proved counter-productive.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Sky Sports Cricket podcast from Australia alongside Nasser Hussain, former England captain Atherton had his say on McCullum's remarks amid a tour which has seen the visitors' preparations come under regular media scrutiny.

"It will wind England fans up because what they will see is a team that's not playing a lot and not necessarily practising that much," said Atherton in discussion with Hussain.

"I think what he meant by that was that they arranged, because of that [first] Test finishing early and the fact that they didn't go to Canberra, what was three days practice became five because they booked extra nets.

"And his point is five days netting can kind of actually dull your sharpness a bit. You get over-netted. So I knew what he was trying to say, but it was kind of a little bit tone deaf, wasn't it, and would have wound England supporters up.

"But I think you use your nets wisely to be sharp. But, again, that was his call."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

England's preparations for the away series came under heavy scrutiny after they only played a two-day game against the England Lions ahead of the first Test, before leaving out all their starting XI for a pink-ball match against a Prime Minister's XI before the second Test.

The team and support staff travelled to Noosa in Queensland for a pre-planned break on Tuesday afternoon, arranged before the series and where no cricket training will take place, before flying to Adelaide on Saturday.

England are then scheduled to train on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before the third Test begins on Wednesday at the Adelaide Oval (11.30pm Tuesday, UK time).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australian radio station 92.7 Mix FM tracked down the England cricket team relaxing on the beach for some sledging, which was taken in good spirits by Ben Stokes!

On the trip to Noosa, Atherton said: "There's been predictably a bit of flak flying around, the local media have sent people there. I mean, it's inevitable if you're 2-0 down you're going to get stick.

"But what are they supposed to do? Sit in a darkened room and eat bread and water? I saw Ben Stokes, he posed for some photographs, didn't he? And I thought, good on you, actually. You've got to be able to laugh at yourself.

"They've gone for some R&R and then they're going to be switched on again come Sunday."

Fellow former England captain Hussain added: "We have all said that the major problem in the two games has been about their thinking.

"Understanding situations, times when to defend, when to attack and so it's that top bit of your body, the brain, that is what has let them down.

"So I think it is right to clear the brain. Not come to the next venue, sit there, train every single day and that mental scaring and baggage stays with you. They have to clear the brain."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's decision to take a mid-Ashes break on the Sunshine Coast has attracted criticism from the Australian media, but rival wicketkeeper Alex Carey has defended it

And on England's plans around the tour to this point, Atherton said: "I think the great mistake was prior to the first Test. I think three days, or four days, at Lilac Hill against the Lions is inadequate for what's coming.

"But the Canberra decision and the Noosa decision, absolutely fine this series."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0