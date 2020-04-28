The Hundred set to be officially delayed at ECB board meeting

The Hundred's inaugural season is set to be formally delayed after a board meeting of the England and Wales Board Cricket Board on Wednesday night.

The fate of the new competition was discussed at a wider-reaching session last week, when all professional cricket in the country was pushed back to at least July 1 as a result of coronavirus.

That teleconference overran significantly and, rather than rush to a final conclusion, it was instead agreed that the issue of The Hundred would be picked up again during this week's meeting.

There has been a growing consensus that pushing the competition back is not only the most realistic course of action, but one that offers the greatest chance of a successful launch, albeit a belated one.

With behind-closed-doors cricket inherently at odds with the stated aim of winning new fans and bringing them into grounds for the first time and the prospect of overseas stars being either unable or unwilling to travel, there are fears of delivering a watered-down product.

The precise financial details of putting The Hundred on ice are unlikely to be settled at this stage - with the ECB mindful that the full impact of the pandemic has yet to become clear.

What is clear, at least as far as ECB chief executive Tom Harrison is concerned, is that The Hundred concept will not be cancelled outright.

Questioned last week about its viability in a post-lockdown world, he said it was now more important than ever to push ahead and make it a profit-making project.

More than 180,000 tickets had already been purchased for matches during this year's tournament.