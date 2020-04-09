Leicestershire become latest county to furlough staff

Leicestershire have announced they will furlough the majority of their staff for the next three weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yorkshire, Worcestershire and Essex have already said they will use the government's job retention scheme to ensure staff continue to get paid 80 per cent of their wages, up to the maximum limit of £2,500.

The remainder of Leicestershire's skeleton staff are working from home until a decision is made on when the domestic cricket season can begin, with chairman Mehmooda Duke confirming the news in an open letter on their website.

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is clearly having significant implications for Leicestershire County Cricket Club along with all professional cricket clubs and many other parts of society.

Whilst there is still uncertainty surrounding this unprecedented situation, everyone from the Board of Directors to the staff at every level remain positive and united.

Our income stream has, largely, come to a halt with the postponement of fixtures and virtually all other activities at the Fischer County Ground.

Our Senior Management Team has been working tirelessly to find ways of reducing the club's cost base, with the ECB also offering vital financial support in these difficult times.

The Government's announcement of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has provided a way for us to retain our staff by placing them on furlough leave.

0:50 Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball is pleased the club offered their Edgbaston ground to be used as a test centre in the fight against coronavirus. Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball is pleased the club offered their Edgbaston ground to be used as a test centre in the fight against coronavirus.

This protects employees who are unable to perform their duties as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

In the best interests of the club, we have now furloughed the majority of our staff, including coaches, and players, for a 3-week period.

The whole club has been kept informed and is in unison regarding the furloughing process.

We will keep the cricket club functioning with a skeleton staff, the majority of whom will be working from home until a point in which we have further clarity around when the current season will commence.

This has not been an easy decision to make, but I would like to thank all of our staff who have worked incredibly hard and acted professionally to perform their roles during a period of such uncertainty.

The tremendous support of our passionate and loyal Members and sponsors from the outset of this situation has been uplifting and welcoming.

There has been huge support across the club's online and social media channels, and from Members, sponsors and supporters who have been in contact with the club directly.

The most important need is for everybody to stay safe and continue to follow Government advice to stay at home in order to protect the NHS.

Despite the furloughing of staff, if you are in need of a friendly chat or require support, please contact our phone line on 07487 766099 which will continue to operate on Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

We will get through this together,

Mehmooda Duke MBE DL

Chairman