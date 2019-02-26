Joe Root glad to be back among runs for England against Windies

1:10 Joe Root has been in good form during the current ODI series with Windies and is keen to add to his tally ahead of this summer's World Cup Joe Root has been in good form during the current ODI series with Windies and is keen to add to his tally ahead of this summer's World Cup

Joe Root feels both he and England are in a strong position as they continue their preparations ahead of this summer’s World Cup on home soil.

Root scored a century in the opening ODI victory of the current series against Windies and chipped in with 36 in the defeat in Barbados that levelled the series.

Heavy rain in Grenada meant England's Test skipper was unable to add to that tally on Monday but he feels he is in a good place to continue his strong form throughout the rest of series - live on Sky Sports.

"Coming off the back of a couple of low scores at the start of the Test series, it's been nice to get a few decent scores under my belt," Root told Sky Sports.

Joe Root scored a century in the opening match of England's ODI series against Windies

"I feel like my game is in pretty good order at the minute.

"I will continue to work hard, there are still areas I want to keep working on and developing and hopefully I can keep making some big contributions for the rest of the series."

Root holds the record for the English player to each 5,000 ODI runs in the quickest time but he was keen to recognise the achievements of his team-mates in helping reach that milestone.

Windies vs England Live on

"More than anything, it just shows where we've come as a side in this format since the last World Cup," he added.

"Having guys around me that allow me to play in the manner that I do, I feel we complement each other.

1:19 Ben Stokes is likely to return for England’s fourth ODI with the Windies in Grenada on Wednesday, says head coach Trevor Bayliss Ben Stokes is likely to return for England’s fourth ODI with the Windies in Grenada on Wednesday, says head coach Trevor Bayliss

"I feel like I can give them as much strike as possible so they can take the game on and be really aggressive. It allows me to go about my business nice and quietly.

"When they are always putting pressure on bowlers, it can make things a little bit easier for you at the other end."