Jofra Archer moves on from racist abuse with England 'family'

Ben Stokes says the England 'family' are helping Jofra Archer move on from racist abuse directed at him in the first Test in New Zealand

England's Jofra Archer has "moved on" from racist abuse he suffered in the first Test in New Zealand.

Hours after England's innings defeat at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Archer revealed on Twitter he had heard "racial insults" from "one guy" in an incident that has led to investigations from the boards of both countries.

The search for the offender continues but Archer has had an apology from David White, the chief executive of New Zealand Cricket, while Black Caps captain Kane Williamson labelled what happened as "horrific".

Archer, who has been contacted by the person that allegedly abused him, says he is "over it".

"The first thing I want to say about what happened towards the end of the Test at Mount Maunganui is that I'm over it. "I've left what happened at the ground and I've moved on," the 24-year-old told the Daily Mail.

"When you come to another country, you half expect fans to have a go at your cricket.

There is no time or place for it in any walk of life, let alone cricket. Jofra Archer on racism

"If someone wants to shout at me and tell me I'm bowling badly, that's fine. I may not agree but it's fine. It's part of the experience of being a touring cricketer.

"To hear racism, though - that's another matter. There is no time or place for it in any walk of life, let alone cricket. It's just not called for."

Stokes: England 'family' helping Archer

England team-mate Ben Stokes, born and raised in New Zealand before leaving at the age of 12, insists the incident does not reflect the country as a whole.

"What New Zealand represents is how much support Jofra has had, not just from the cricket team but New Zealand in general, since that incident," said Stokes.

"That's the main things for us, making him aware we've got his back in a pretty horrific incident, something that shouldn't happen in sport or in the world in general in 2019.

"The support we showed him helped him get over it as well as he possibly could, that's what we do great as a team.

"When you're away on tour that's who your family are really. Not just through incidents like that, but if anyone is feeling low it's just coming together as a team and making sure we've got each other's' back."

Stokes: Root has full backing of changing room

Joe Root is England captain and 'there is no one else to do it', says Ben Stokes

The "tight-knit" England group remain fully behind captain Joe Root despite question marks over his form, says Stokes.

Root must rediscover his batting and "go back to enjoying his cricket", according to Sky Sports pundits Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, having managed just two and 11 during his side's innings defeat in the first Test.

"He's Joe Root, he is England captain - there's no one else to do it," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"He knows he's got the backing of everyone in the changing room, the backroom staff and management. That's the main thing that counts for us as players."

