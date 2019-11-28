Jos Buttler a doubt for England's second New Zealand Test

Jos Buttler would be replaced as wicketkeeper by Surrey's Ollie Pope

England's Jos Buttler is a doubt for the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton after injuring his back in the gym.

The wicketkeeper-batsman experienced pain prior to training and will undergo assessment ahead of the match on Thursday evening at Seddon Park, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Buttler would be replaced as wicketkeeper by Surrey's Ollie Pope, who played as a specialist batsman during the first Test defeat in Mount Maunganui.

"Jos has tweaked his back in the gym," said England captain Joe Root during his pre-match press conference.

"We'll have to find out a little bit more information on that throughout today and tomorrow and see where he's at."

Pope scored 29 and 6 with the bat in the first Test

Root also said he will take a final look at the pitch ahead of the toss before opting for a side as the visitors look to bounce back from their innings defeat and draw the two-match series.

"There's a number of different combinations we could go with and I think a lot of that will rely on the surface," Root added.

"Trying to find the best combination which would take 20 wickets and then balancing that in terms of getting the batting where we want it to be. It could be an allrounder, we'll see."

