Joe Root confident of ending poor batting form

Joe Root has struggled with the bat but is confident his luck will soon change

England captain Joe Root believes he is close to rediscovering some fluency with the bat ahead of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

On both occasions in the heavy opening-Test defeat in Mount Maunganui, Root reached for deliveries he could have left alone and his disappointing contribution of just 13 runs means he is averaging only 27.4 in 10 Tests this year.

Root has subsequently dropped out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batting rankings but he remains optimistic a big score will come soon.

"I'm not far away, I'm feeling really good in practice," he said ahead of the game, which gets underway on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"I know I played two horrendous shots in the last game.

"But in many ways...it's not a nice thing, but the fact that I'm getting myself out and not being got out, you can deal with that sometimes, as long as it's not too frequently.

"I'm moving well, I'm hitting the ball well. I've just got to keep that mentality in my mind of getting my feet moving, stay busy and just go about my business the way I have for four or five years."

Despite the swift turnaround caused by back-to-back Tests, England have not highlighted any injury concerns and Root does not see it as a problem.

"It feels almost like a one-day game in terms of how quick the turnaround is," he added.

"You've seen how well that side - there's a lot of guys that overlap - respond.

"Look at this Test team over the last couple of years and, when we have been beaten, we've generally come back well. Granted it's usually at home but there's no reason we can't here.

"It's pretty obvious where we need to get better. In many ways there's quite a lot of clarity there for everyone to go through these two days and put it right straightaway."

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was subjected to alleged racist abuse from a spectator on the final day of the opening Test.

Archer himself has insisted he is mentally ready to play in Hamilton, with Root agreeing that the Sussex paceman has "dealt with it very well".

"He'll be absolutely fine to play, he's OK," added Root.

"Obviously there's no place for that anywhere and you don't expect it anywhere near a cricket ground. He seems good in himself - his jolly, happy self - in practice.

"Everyone has made sure he's OK and let him know we have his back and we're supporting him. But yes, he's dealt with it very well."

