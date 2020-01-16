Mark Wood replaces James Anderson for England in third Test; Jofra Archer misses out

Mark Wood replaces James Anderson in the England side for the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth

Mark Wood has been named in England's team for the third Test against South Africa, with Jofra Archer still unable to return to the side.

Wood will feature for England for the first time since July's World Cup final win over New Zealand.

He comes into the team in place of James Anderson, who was ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a broken rib.

Archer is unable to return to the side after missing the second Test in Cape Town, which England won by 189 runs to level the four-match series at 1-1.

He bowled briefly during Wednesday's training session but has not recovered from a sore elbow in time to face South Africa in the third Test.

Wood is the only change for England, who will bat first in Port Elizabeth after winning the toss.

Jofra Archer has been ruled out with a sore elbow

Speaking ahead of the toss, captain Joe Root said: "Jofra is still pulled up a little bit sore with his elbow. He's going to work extremely hard to try and get himself fit again.

"Credit to Woody, he's worked extremely hard as well. He's got himself in a position where he's fit and he's firing, and bowling quick.

"That's an exciting place to be, especially if Jofra gets himself back as well. Having two guys up and around 90mph is a nice place for English cricket."