Eoin Morgan: Liam Livingstone a 'dead cert' for England's World Cup first XI

Sky Sports Cricket's Eoin Morgan believes Liam Livingstone is a "dead cert" to in England's first XI at the Cricket World Cup

Livingstone scored 52 from 40 balls, including three sixes in a row off Kyle Jamieson, during England's eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the first one-day international in Cardiff on Friday.

The 30-year-old had struggled for runs in The Hundred playing for Birmingham Phoenix but returned to form in Wales, while he also offers England an additional spin-bowling option.

"He's a smart cricketer," former England white-captain Morgan said of Livingstone. "He is a key part of this 50-over team because of his all-round ability.

"In the field he is unbelievably good and his ability to bowl both finger spin and wrist spin makes him a dead cert to play every game."

Livingstone said: "I feel like I work on my bowling to become a genuine all-rounder. It doesn't come as naturally to me as batting does.

"I've changed a few things with my bowling, it sounds weird but I'm in more of a development phase. I only made the change about three weeks ago so hopefully I'll keep getting better and better.

"It's a technical thing I've been working on to try and get a bit more shape on the ball, to ultimately try and get more wickets and become a bigger threat."

Image: Livingstone's half-century against New Zealand was his second in ODI cricket

Livingstone: Flintoff is one of my heroes

Former England skipper Andrew Flintoff is working with the side during the ODIs against New Zealand and Livingstone is delighted at being able to spend time with his "hero".

"It's incredible to have him. He's obviously been one of my heroes growing up. To have someone of his experience lingering around the dressing room is great for all the lads.

"When you see someone like Fred around, it's always good to chat. Especially while you're batting: there's three and a half hours to pick the brains of someone who's been there and done it.

"He's probably a national hero, everybody loves that Fred's joining us and I'm sure he'll enjoy it as much himself. Over the next week or so, I'm sure he'll have plenty of laughs inside there."

Image: Andrew Flintoff has joined up with England for their ODI series against New Zealand

Hussain: Brook is in England's best XI

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain, meanwhile, has said he would take Harry Brook to the World Cup and play him in the first XI.

Brook was a surprise omission from England's provisional 15-man World Cup squad but has since struck a 41-ball century in The Hundred and impressed in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Hussain explained: "For me, when you look at the squad, one of your best XI is not in that squad.

"I would have Jonny Bairstow and another opener, it could be Jason Roy or Dawid Malan. Joe Root at three, Ben Stokes at four, Jos Buttler at five and Harry Brook at six.

"Brook is an awesome talent who could burst on the scene at the World Cup and win games off his own back. He is brilliant in the field, too."

