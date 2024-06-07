T20 World Cup: Pressure on for England against Australia after Scotland washout

England play their second match at the T20 World Cup on Saturday, against Australia in Barbados, and will be hoping to cut out some of the errors they made in their first.

Misfields from Liam Livingstone and Mooen Ali, plus a Mark Wood wicket chalked off for a front-foot no-ball, helped Scotland plunder 90-0 from their rain-reduced 10 overs in Bridgetown on Tuesday before a further downpour prevented England beginning a DLS-adjusted chase of 109 and the match was abandoned.

The clash with Australia may not be must-win - although former England off-spinner Graeme Swann thinks it is - with the volatile nature of T20 cricket meaning anybody can beat anybody, as evidenced by co-hosts USA knocking over Pakistan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Scotland's George Munsey and Michael Jones impressed against England before their T20 World Cup clash was washed out

But a defeat to their old rivals - something they have only suffered once in the last seven completed T20I fixtures between the teams - would leave them in a precarious position in Group B with everyone having played twice...

Table if things go wrong for England against Australia Team Points 1) Australia 4 2) Scotland 3 3) Namibia 2 4) England 1 5) Oman 0

So, is net run-rate coming into England's thinking already?

"Not as yet," said leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who bagged figures of 0-26 from two overs at a soggy Barbados on Tuesday. "We are taking it one game at a time, one step at a time.

Image: Adil Rashid says England are not thinking about net run-rate as yet despite the abandoned game against Scotland

"It's Australia next and we have to make sure we do our job and see what lies ahead.

"They are one of the best teams in the world, but we know that if we turn up and do our stuff, hopefully we can come good. It's a massive game. Hopefully the crowd will turn up and the weather will be good and we put a good show on."

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton said: "If it doesn't go well for England on Saturday, it leaves them with no wiggle room.

"If there is a washout or there is a bad performance, then you are really struggling, so it has ramped up the pressure. But an occasion like England vs Australia there is always pressure anyway."

They are a very good team, well-rounded – good spin, good pace and they bat very deep. There is a reason they are defending champions, they have won a lot of cricket as a team. Australia vs England is always exciting.

Time for Topley?

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh says fast bowler Pat Cummins, rested for his side's 39-run win over Oman in Barbados on Thursday, is likely to return against England.

England-wise, Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain says he would bring left-arm seamer Reece Topley into the side at Kensington Oval.

Surrey man Topley sat out the Scotland fixture as express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood joined Chris Jordan in the pace attack.

Image: Will Reece Topley return to the England XI for the match against Australia in Barbados?

Former England captain Hussain told Sky Sports: "You need the variation of tall bowlers bowling cutters into the surface, so I would go Topley. He also swings the new ball as well and left-armers have done well in this tournament in Barbados with the breeze.

"I would go for him against Australia as his stats to left-handers are phenomenal and Australia have Travis Head and David Warner at the top of the order.

"Chris Jordan's batting has been excellent over the last year or two and England want the top seven to go hard, so having him at No 8 [is a safety net]. Then you also have his fielding and death bowling. So it could be Wood [to miss out]."

England's T20 World Cup fixtures vs Scotland (Barbados) - Tuesday June 4 - Match abandoned

- Tuesday June 4 - vs Australia (Barbados) - Saturday June 8 (6pm)

- Saturday June 8 (6pm) vs Oman (Antigua) - Thursday June 13 (8pm)

- Thursday June 13 (8pm) vs Namibia (Antigua) - Saturday June 15 (6pm)

Australia determined to 'get one up' on England

Warner struck 56 from 51 deliveries against Oman, a game in which Marcus Stoinis scooped the Player of the Match award after backing up a 36-ball 67 not out with three wickets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia comfortably beat Oman by 39 runs in their Group B opener at Kensington Oval

Warner said ahead of facing England: "Everyone talks about rivalry with the Ashes and that, but it's Twenty20 cricket.

"They're the reigning champions, we have to respect that. We've got to come out here and be on our game.

"It would be great to get momentum and get one up on them, because you never know in these pool games, somebody can turn it on and you can lose one."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Ward and Michael Atherton talk David Warner's experience, Glenn Maxwell's lack of form and Australia's bowling attack ahead of the match against England on Saturday

'Warner still a man to be feared'

Michael Atherton said of Warner, the only remaining player across either side to have featured in the 2010 T20 World Cup final in Barbados, which England won by seven wickets: "He is still a man to be feared at the top of the order.

"When you look at him, he looks fit still. He is coming to the end of his career but physically he is in very good nick. And we saw in that Oman game the value of experience.

"The pitches so far [have suggested] this World Cup is not going to be the run-fest it was in the IPL.

Australia's T20 World Cup fixtures vs Oman (Barbados) - Thursday June 6 - Won by 39 runs

- Thursday June 6 - vs England (Barbados) - Saturday June 8 (6pm)

- Saturday June 8 (6pm) vs Namibia (Antigua) - Wednesday June 12 (1.30am)

- Wednesday June 12 (1.30am) vs Scotland (St Lucia) - Sunday June 16 (1.30am)

"Warner throttled back against Oman, made sure Australia got a score against Oman after they were struggling a bit. Stoinis then provided the fireworks at the end of the innings."

Watch England vs Australia at the T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm on Saturday (6pm first ball).

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.