England vs India: Charlotte Edwards not panicking after T20 series defeat, says rebuild 'won't happen overnight'

Charlotte Edwards will not "panic" after England slipped to a T20 series defeat to India, with the head coach insisting the rebuild following this winter's Ashes thrashing "will not happen overnight".

England were thumped 16-0 in Australia earlier this year, resulting in Jon Lewis being axed as coach and Edwards appointed in his place.

The home summer began with six successive white-ball wins over West Indies but Edwards' side now find themselves 3-1 down to India with one game remaining in the five-match T20I series - which will be followed by three one-day internationals.

Still, the 45-year-old says being put under pressure by a team as strong as India will help speed up the development of an England squad "in transition."

Speaking to Sky Sports after Wednesday's six-wicket defeat at Emirates Old Trafford, in which the hists stuttered to 127-6 before India topped that total with three overs to spare: "I am honest and that is what I've asked of the players every single game. It's not about the results, it's about our performance.

"As long as we are looking to get better, I am not going to panic. I am going to keep calm, because we are a team on a journey, a team in transition.

"It's not going to happen overnight. We are not suddenly going to get this team performing how we want them.

"It's been a real learning curve for me to see close hand. I think there is some really good stuff happening behind the scenes in terms of how we're reviewing stuff.

"We are probably not seeing the results of that as quickly as we would have liked but I can promise everyone there is a lot of work being done to hopefully improve us.

'England have lacked smartness under pressure'

England's batters were guilty of a number of soft dismissals in Manchester - Tammy Beaumont, standing in as captain for the injured Nat Sciver-Brunt (groin), admitting to one of them as she tamely holed out at long-on.

Edwards said: "Being 3-1 down, I have seen the team under pressure and what characters you want in a World Cup, players who can be smart under pressure. At times we have dealt really well with that but at times not very well.

"We haven't been smart in this series with the bat. It's about knowing what shot to play and when to play it, when to go and when not to go. That's through playing the game.

"[Our fielding] has been really disappointing, it's an area we work really hard on and at times some of the catches have cost us. At this level, and especially in T20, it can be a crucial element.

"We have got to keep improving. We are not going to hide away from it. It's a mindset thing under pressure.

"The more we are in these situations and the more players are playing in big tournaments [it will help us]."

Image: Jemimah Rodrigues hit the winning runs for India in Manchester

Edwards: WPL influence has improved India

India, who will be looking to secure a 4-1 success by winning Saturday's final T20 at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.35pm, are toasting a first T20 series win in England.

Edwards feels playing in the Women's Premier League, the female equivalent off the juggernaut that is the Indian Premier League, has helped India make great strides.

Edwards, who twice coached Mumbai Indians to the WPL title, added: "We have to give credit to India - they have been exceptional. They have come over here with a real game-plan and taken us on, so it's been a good series for them.

"They have improved massively from the WPL in front of 30,000 people regularly. I can see the influence of that.

"We have got to try and create that through The Hundred and hopefully in the series we get to play. Ultimately we have been outplayed and we know the standard now."

England vs India - results and schedule 🏏

All time UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports 📺 📱

T20 international series

One-day international series

First ODI (Utilita Bowl): Wednesday July 16 (1pm)

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) Second ODI (Lord's): Saturday July 19 (11am)

Saturday July 19 (11am) Third ODI (Chester-le-Street): Tuesday July 22 (1pm)

Watch the fifth and final women's T20 international between England and India, at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.35pm on Saturday or stream without a contract.