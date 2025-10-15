Women's Cricket World Cup: England vs Pakistan washed out as Nat Sciver-Brunt's side gain reprieve despite poor showing

Pakistan's chance of a huge victory over England was thwarted after rain ruined their Women's Cricket World Cup match in Colombo.

It was a huge let-off for England, who had struggled with bat and ball, but an even bigger heartbreak for Pakistan who are still left waiting for their first victory of the tournament.

England had slumped to 79-7 after 25 overs before the rain came crashing down and brought a four-hour delay to proceedings, reducing the contest to 31 overs per side.

However, Charlie Dean (33) and Em Arlott (18) then combined to add an extra 47 runs for England's eighth wicket, setting their opponents the reduced target of 113 via DLS.

Just as Pakistan then seemed to be building through Muneeba Ali (9no) and Omaima Sohail (19no) to get to 33-0 after six overs, the rain started to pour once again and snatched away their chance of victory.

The point moves Sciver-Brunt's side onto seven points alongside Australia at the top of the table, who are back in action on Thursday against Bangladesh, live on Sky Sports, from 10.30am.

It does bring an end to England's 100 per cent record after they thrashed South Africa and beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's superb bowling display saw them finally get a point on the board after losses to Bangladesh, India and Australia.

It also marks the third rain-off of the tournament after Australia vs Sri Lanka and New Zealand vs Sri Lanka. Those games also took place in Colombo.

England batters fall apart as Pakistan denied victory chance

It was an innings to forget for England after they were put in to bat by Pakistan, slumping to 79-7 after just 25 overs before the rain started to fall.

Pakistan made an early impact in the second over as opener Tammy Beaumont (4) fell, shouldering arms to a delivery that clipped her off-stump bail. Her fellow opener Amy Jones (8) quickly followed in the third over, Fatima Sana's (3-19) jaffa doing the work.

With Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) and Heather Knight (18) in place, it looked like England could recover, but that hope was shortlived and distinguished by the end of the seventh over. Firstly, the England skipper fell to a beauty of a Fatima nip-backer in a captain vs captain showdown, and former England leader Knight went in the same over but via lbw as England were floundering on 39-4.

The wickets did not stop there, Emma Lamb (4), Sophia Dunkley (11) and eventually Alice Capsey (16) being forced to walk as England toiled before rain halted proceedings.

After the near four-hour delay and with six overs to try and get as high a score as possible, Dean and Arlott went aggressive to add 47 runs in England's strongest stand. Linsey Smith (4no) and Sarah Glenn (3no) then got in on the action for the final over to help England reach 133-9 and ultimately set Pakistan a DLS-reduced target of 113.

Although England tried to keep Pakistan quiet as they handed the new ball to Sciver-Brunt and Smith, their plan did not work as Ali and Sohail made their mark in the powerplay, romping to 33-0 from those six overs, although spinner Dean tightened things up with a maiden.

Just as things were looking up once again for Pakistan, though, it took just four deliveries before the covers were out again.

That left Pakistan watching their hopes of two points wash away and England on potentially a point more than they would have been without the weather interference.

Sciver-Brunt: England weren't good enough | Fatima: We could have beaten England

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt:

"I thought Pakistan bowled brilliantly and made it really hard for us to get into the game at all.

"After the rain break, we batted well to give us a chance but we weren't very good today, weren't good enough. We will hold our hands up.

"I don't think we adapted as well as possible when it was seaming a lot.

"Everyone is practising really well and going through their processes but it is about taking that into games."

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana:

"Today is the day we could have beaten them - but [the weather] was not in our favour.

"I knew the pitch was good for the fast bowlers so I just tried to bowl a good length, attack the stumps. It will be good when we win the match!

"We have bowled well in the last few games so hopefully we can execute with the bat in the next games."

England's World Cup results and fixtures

All times UK and Ireland, all games live on Sky Sports

vs South Africa: Friday October 3 - England won by 10 wickets 🔵

Friday October 3 - vs Bangladesh: Tuesday October 7 - England won by four wickets 🔵

Tuesday October 7 - vs Sri Lanka: Saturday October 11 - England won by 89 runs 🔵

Saturday October 11 - vs Pakistan: Wednesday October 15 - Rained off, no result

Wednesday October 15 vs India: Sunday October 19 (10.30am)

Sunday October 19 (10.30am) vs Australia: Wednesday October 22 (10.30am)

Wednesday October 22 (10.30am) vs New Zealand: Sunday October 26 (5.30am)

