The Ashes: Australia's Mitchell Starc warms up for England Test series with four-wicket haul in Sheffield Shield

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc warmed up for The Ashes series against England with a four-wicket haul for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

Starc (4-91) dismissed four of Victoria's top six on day one of the game in Sydney with his Australia team-mate, off-spinner Nathan Lyon (2-65), removing the other two.

Josh Hazlewood (0-54) bowled a wicketless 18 overs while another Ashes squad member, Sean Abbott, picked up the other wicket to fall as Victoria closed on 340-7.

[I've been] working on a few things, getting that rhythm back. I fust felt like something wasn't quite clicking [in the recent ODI series against India] but it felt pretty close today. I tend to be someone for whom continuous bowling keeps me in rhythm.

Starc and Hazlewood are expected to spearhead the Australia pace attack in the opening Test against England in Perth from November 21, with captain Pat Cummins to miss at least that match with a back injury.

Image: Australia captain Pat Cummins is hoping to be fit for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane - a day-nighter - from December 4

Victoria's Scott Boland - playing in this ongoing fixture against New South Wales - is set to step in for Cummins as he has taken 49 wickets at an average of 12.63 across nine Tests in Australia, with a best of 6-7 against England in Melbourne in 2021.

However, Boland's fellow seamer Brendan Doggett boosted his hopes of playing in Perth with a five-for for South Australia as the visitors rolled Tasmania for 209 in Hobart.

Australia squad for first Ashes Test Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. The first Test takes place at Optus Stadium in Perth from November 21-25 (2.30am UK and Ireland time).

Opener Jake Weatherald and all-rounder Beau Webster, both hoping to feature against England later this month after being named in the Australia squad, were out for 23 and 14 respectively, although they were not dismissed by Doggett (5-66).

In reply, South Australia closed on 88-3 with Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey 25 not out after another Ashes certainty, Travis Head, was caught off Webster for nine.

Image: Brendan Doggett is yet to play for Australia but pressed his claims with a five-for for South Australia

