The Ashes: Australia's Josh Hazlewood suffers injury scare ahead of first Test vs England as Sean Abbott ruled out

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood suffered an injury scare ahead of the first Ashes Test against England from November 21, while team-mate Sean Abbott has been ruled out.

Hazlewood, 34, left the field on the third day of New South Wales' Sheffield Shield fixture against Victoria in Sydney with a hamstring issue and did not return to bowl.

He did not bat either and was clearly limping while shaking hands at the end of the game following the hosts' 300-run defeat, but a Cricket Australia statement subsequently said the seamer has been cleared of a muscle strain.

Australia squad for first Ashes Test Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. The first Test takes place at Optus Stadium in Perth from November 21-25 (2.30am UK and Ireland time).

It read: "Hazlewood left the field... reporting tightness in his right hamstring. He underwent precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain. He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth"

Captain Pat Cummins (back) had already ruled out of the series opener against England and fellow seamer Abbott has now suffered the same fate.

Image: Sean Abbott is out of the first Ashes Test with a hamstring problem

The 33-year-old - who was in Australia's Ashes squad as a back-up option - suffered a hamstring issue after taking three wickets in seven balls for New South Wales in the game with Victoria.

Cricket Australia said on Abbott: "Scans confirmed a moderate grade hamstring injury. He will not be available for selection for the first Test match in Perth and his return to play plan will be developed over the coming weeks."

Steve Smith, who will deputise for Cummins as Australia captain in the first Test, top-scored with 56 not out for New South Wales in their 125 all out as he made twin half-centuries in the match.

Steve Smith made a huge blunder when it came to the coin toss as he lead New South Wales for the first time in eight years

Cummins: Hazlewood will 'hopefully be fine'

Cummins, speaking earlier at a sponsorship announcement in Sydney, gave a fairly optimistic outlook on Hazlewood, saying: "I haven't 100 per cent got across all the details but I think Joshy was pretty chipper when he got out [of the scan].

"Hopefully he should be fine. It's rare to get him chipper, so it was good to see him smiling. He knows his body really well.

"I think he was a little bit worried, wanted to get it checked out. I only saw him briefly, but he was a bit happier afterwards.

"We'll wait and see how it comes out over the next 24 hours. Hopefully it shouldn't be too much of an issue."

Image: Hazlewood has taken 295 wickets in 76 Tests, including 76 in 18 games versus England

Scott Boland - who has taken 49 wickets at an average of 12.63 across nine Tests in Australia - is set to deputise for Cummins in Perth, while the uncapped Brendan Doggett is also in Australia's party for the first Test.

Doggett took a first-innings five-wicket haul in South Australia's three-wicket win over Tasmania, with Cummins saying: "He's been bowling really well the last couple of games, from what I've seen.

"He's really well placed to be vying for a spot in that first Test. It's always nice having a squad full of people in form, and he certainly is one of those guys."

Image: Brendan Doggett is an option to play for Australia in the first Ashes Test

All-rounder Beau Webster, hoping to face England, bagged eight wickets in the match for Tasmania against South Australia but only made scores of eight and 13 with the bat.

Cummins, meanwhile, said he bowled at 90 per cent during a training session in Sydney on Tuesday but reiterated that he will not be ready for Perth, with the second Test in Brisbane, a day-nighter from December 4, the earliest the 32-year-old could feature.

He added: "The Gabba is what we're building towards. It's still pretty aggressive, going from nothing to trying to get ready for a Test match in four weeks. But we're going to give it a good shot."

Image: Australia captain Pat Cummins is stepping up his recovery in a bid to return for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane

