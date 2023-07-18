Women's Ashes: England captain Heather Knight hails ODI series win as Australia's Alyssa Healy rues 'bittersweet' outcome

England inflicted a first ODI series defeat on Australia since 2013, after the tourists previously lost a T20 series for first time since 2017; watch day one of the fourth men's Ashes Test at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports Cricket, Wednesday from 10am
Tuesday 18 July 2023 22:13, UK
England captain Heather Knight has hailed her side's T20 and ODI series victories over Australia as "really special" despite the tourists retaining the Ashes.
England won the third ODI Taunton on Tuesday to take a 2-1 series victory, having triumphed by the same scoreline in a three-match T20 contest played earlier this month.
Australia's victory in the June Test match worth four points, combined with their two limited-overs wins, was enough for the T20 and 50-over world champions to retain the Ashes as the series finished 8-8.
The T20 series defeat was Australia's first since 2017, while the 50-over series loss was their first since 2013, with those records highlighting the scale of England's achievement.
"I'm hugely pleased, it's a draw isn't it," Knight said, referring to the 8-8 overall series score. "And we've got two trophies against the world champions, which is really special."
England appeared to be heading for a potentially heavy defeat after going 6-0 down after losing the Test and first T20 match, but fought back to win four of the remaining five matches.
"I think the fact that we'd gone so close and gone toe-to-toe with Australia, in the Test and that first T20, I think it actually built more belief - even though we didn't get the results," Knight said.
"I think it was just staying very level, obviously accepting we were in the situation, but that we could do a lot about it. We felt like we were really close, and we had the players to compete with this really good side.
"So credit to the girls for still believing, and I think the staff as well deserve a huge amount of credit for being able to keep us believing."
Australia were left with a "bittersweet" feeling as they lifted the Ashes trophy after defeat at Taunton, with captain Alyssa Healy admitting the situation felt "a little bit dirty".
"We can tuck that little one away in the changing room, but it is a little bit bittersweet," Healy said.
"And it feels a little bit dirty in a way, but in saying that, we got the result we were after."
Australia player of the Ashes Ash Gardner, who threatened to take the way from England with a brilliant 41 before being run out, questioned whether the tourists had shown enough "fighting spirit" throughout the series.
"It sucks. Of course we came over here to win the Ashes," Gardner said. "Retaining it's great, but I guess that's probably a little bit negative, we wanted to come over here and win it. And of course, we were in positions to win the Ashes, and we probably didn't show enough fight where we needed to.
"I think there's plenty of things to work on and plenty of things to improve on for next series. Just little things, and probably finding that fighting spirit again, which we probably lacked throughout the series.
"We showed glimpses of it. I think England have outplayed us, they've played a pretty fearless brand of cricket and something that we should look at for our team as well, is making sure we keep on striving forward and taking the game on when it's necessary."
England were led to victory in the final ODI by their player of the Ashes, Nat Sciver-Brunt, who struck a second successive century to set up the 69-run victory.
The all-rounder says England's limited-overs victories over Australia have "cemented belief" among the home side that they are up there with the world champions.
"Being able to win the T20 and ODI series has really, I guess, cemented that belief," Sciver-Brunt said.
"It was probably there but not quite in the pressure moments probably, and that's where we've really made a shift.
"We're probably not at the top of where want to be, but we've certainly made big strides, and to have so many competitive games in this series shows that, I reckon."
Sky Sports Cricket's Charles Dagnall surmised England's Ashes performance as "extraordinary" citing both the achievement of securing multiple wins against a dominant Australian side, and doing it from 6-0 down.
"It really is extraordinary, when you consider that for a decade Australia have been unbeaten in ODI cricket in bilateral series, this is the ICC 50-over world champs, this is the ICC T20 world champs, and England have beaten them in both series," Dagnall said.
"Now, 8-8 - they don't regain the Ashes, do England, but I think they can look back on this with an enormous sense of satisfaction and achievement.
"Ok, they wanted to win the Ashes - it's not easy. At 6-0, after the Test match and first T20 defeat at Edgbaston, all of us thought this could be a complete walkover.
"But the way that they've managed to come back. Ok, the last game, albeit by three runs, they were defeated in the second ODI, but goodness me, what a series we've seen.
"And I think England will feel that they've made enormous strides in levelling that gap between themselves and Australia."
