Harmanpreet Kaur hoping 'restless' India will be fresh for Women's T20 World Cup final

Harmanpreet Kaur and her India side have not played a game in eight days

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is hoping her side is fresh rather than rusty after eight days without a game going into the Women's T20 World Cup final.

They made it to the final courtesy of being group winners after their semi-final against England was washed out on Thursday, before the rain cleared for long enough to allow opponents Australia to beat South Africa by five runs later the same day.

India won all four of their matches in Group A, including a victory over Australia in the tournament opener, and Kaur is hoping the unexpected break before the MCG showpiece does not adversely affect her side.

"We haven't been outdoors much and we didn't manage to play the important game against England," Kaur said.

"We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn't give you full confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking what they can do for the team.

"We did get rest also because when you're playing for a long time, you need a break.

"No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation."

The prospect of a first T20 World Cup triumph will no doubt be motivation enough for the India players and they will hope performing in front of a sold-out MCG can also help them rediscover their match sharpness that bit quicker.

"It's a great feeling," Kaur added. "It's the first time we're going to see 90,000 people in the stadium and we're really looking positive for that.

"We are used to playing when a lot of crowd is around us. Sometimes there's no noise going around in the stadium so we need to keep an eye on each of us. It's a big moment.

"Rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us, it's only about being there, enjoying the moment and giving our best.

"One thing, we have to keep in mind Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one.

"We've done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning."

