Trent Boult claims historic World Cup hat-trick for New Zealand against Australia

Trent Boult claimed New Zealand's first ever World Cup hat-trick against Australia

Trent Boult created history at Lord's as he became the first New Zealander to claim a World Cup hat-trick against Australia.

Boult produced perfect, pin-point death bowling with three successive yorkers ensuring Australia ended their innings 243 for 9 on Saturday.

Usman Khawaja had batted beautifully to reach 88 with four balls of the Australia innings remaining, but as he looked to access the on side, Boult brought his handy knock to an end with a delivery that wrapped the pads and knocked off the bails.

Boult had snagged Aaron Finch leg before for just eight runs eary in the innings

Mitchell Starc was then ushered swiftly back to the pavilion as he was clean bowled with another perfect yorker.

World Cup hat-tricks 1987/Chetan Sharma, India vs. New Zealand, Nagpur



1999/Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, London



2003/Chaminda Vaas, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, Pietermaritzburg



2003/Brett Lee, Australia vs. Kenya, Durban



2007/Lasith Malinga (4 in 4), Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, Guyana



2011/Kemar Roach, West Indies vs. Netherlands, New Delhi



2011/Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka vs. Kenya, Colombo



2015/Steven Finn, England vs. Australia, Melbourne



2015/JP Duminy, South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, Sydney



2019/Mohammed Shami, India vs. Afghanistan, Southampton



2019/Trent Boult, New Zealand vs. Australia, London

Jason Behrendorff became the last victim when another full delivery had him trapped lbw, and DRS confirmed it had impacted in line after a failed review.

Nathan Lyon then left the gate open, but Boult missed the stumps as he was denied four from four in a majestic final over as the 29-year-old ended with figures of 4 for 51, with New Zealand needing 244 to win at Lord's.

The left-arm seam bowler claimed just the 11th hat-trick in the history of the World Cup, but the feat has already been achieved at this summer's tournament.

India quick Mohammed Shami broke Afghanistan hearts with three wickets at the death of their dramatic 11-run win at Southampton.

