Kane Williamson out of New Zealand's T20 series against England

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of New Zealand’s five-match T20 series against England next month with a right-hip injury.

Williamson played for Northern Districts against Canterbury on Thursday, but spoke with Black Caps coach Gary Stead afterwards and the pair agreed a period of rest was in the best interest of the 29-year-old.

Tim Southee will captain the side in Williamson's absence.

"We've been monitoring the injury for a while now and it's the same issue that ruled him out of the final Test against Bangladesh back in March," said Stead.

"It's disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it's the right decision with a busy season ahead.

"We're fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins, as he successfully did on the recent tour of Sri Lanka."

Having been named in the New Zealand XI side to face England in two T20 warm-ups starting on Sunday, fast-bowler Lockie Ferguson has also been included for the first three games of the series as he returns from a broken thumb.

Ferguson will make way in the final two games for left-armer Trent Boult, who will play four-day cricket in the Plunket Shield next week.

"In working with Trent and looking at the season ahead, we feel another four-day game will provide him with the best preparation for the upcoming Test series against England and Australia," added Stead.

New Zealand's T20 squad: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult (Games four and five), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (Games one to three), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.