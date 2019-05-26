Cricket World Cup moments: Benedict Bermange picks his No 1

Each and every Cricket World Cup has delivered some truly memorable moments and this summer's will be no different!

10. Shane Warne failing a drugs test and missing the 2003 World Cup

A decade after bursting into international cricket with the "ball of the century" to Mike Gatting, leg-spinner Shane Warne was sent home on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa after testing positive for a banned diuretic. Warne insisted he had only taken the pill to help lose weight on his mother's advice, but the authorities imposed a 12-month ban and that was the end of Warne's one-day international career.

Shane Warne's 12-month ban on the eve of the 2003 tournament ultimately ended his ODI career

9. Sri Lanka win in 1996, shocking Australia in the final

Sri Lanka had only won four of their 22 matches in the World Cup going into co-hosting the 1996 tournament. However, they were helped into the final when the West Indies and Australia decided to forfeit their group matches in the country on safety grounds. In the final, they faced a powerful Australian team in Lahore. But Aravinda de Silva was inspired, taking three wickets with his off-spin before striking an unbeaten 107 to win the trophy after both pinch-hitting openers had been dismissed cheaply.

Sri Lanka shocked the world to beat Australia and win the 1996 Cricket World Cup

8. Herschelle Gibbs "dropping the World Cup" in 1999

In the final Super Six clash in 1999, Australia were chasing 272 to defeat South Africa at Headingley and clinch a semi-final spot. Herschelle Gibbs had made 101 for the Proteas and when captain Steve Waugh strode to the crease, Australia were in dire straits at 48-3. Waugh was on 56 and the score 152 when he offered a simple chance to Gibbs at mid-wicket. Gibbs caught it but in his haste to throw it up in celebration, dropped the ball. Waugh went on to make an unbeaten 120 and victory was clinched with two balls to spare.

Steve Waugh and Australia celebrate their crucial Super Six win over South Africa in 1999

7. Mike Gatting's ill-advised reverse sweep in the 1987 final

Australia won the toss in the 1987 final at Eden Gardens and made 253, thanks largely to David Boon's 75. In reply, England were coasting at 135-2 with captain Mike Gatting and Bill Athey at the crease. Allan Border then decided to bring himself on to bowl his occasional left-arm spin. Gatting decided to reverse sweep Border's first delivery, but the ball flew off the edge onto his shoulders and into the gloves of wicket-keeper Greg Dyer. The England innings faded away after that, ending on 246-8 to hand Australia their first world title.

An ill-advised reverse sweep from Mike Gatting set England on the path to defeat in the 1987 final

6. Tendulkar stumped in the 1996 semi-final precipitating a collapse and a riot

The 1996 semi-final against Sri Lanka at Kolkata could not have started any better for India as Javagal Srinath dismissed both Sri Lankan openers in the first four deliveries. Aravinda de Silva's 32-ball fifty lit up Eden Gardens, but it was up to Roshan Mahanama, Arjuna Ranatunga and Hashan Tillakaratne to take Sri Lanka to 251. Sachin Tendulkar set India on their way with an innings of 65, but his stumping off Sanath Jayasuriya precipitated a collapse of seven wickets for 22 runs. The crowd then began to throw water bottles and other objects on to the field, while also setting fire to the seating. Clive Lloyd, the match referee had no choice but to award the match to Sri Lanka.

India collapsed to defeat after Sachin Tendulkar was stumped for 65 in the 1996 semi-final

5. Bob Woolmer's death in 2007

The World Cup became front-page news in 2007 when Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer was found dead in his Jamaican hotel room the day after his team's shock defeat by Ireland. Things went from bad to worse When the local police launched a murder investigation. Conspiracy theories were rife, with suspicion towards players, fans and betting syndicates. Three months later it was announced that Woolmer had in fact died of natural causes.

Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer tragically died during the 2007 Cricket World Cup

4. Kapil Dev's catch from Viv Richards in the 1983 final

The West Indies were strong favorites to win a third World Cup at Lord's in 1983 and faced upstarts India in the final. Things looked even more promising for the reigning champions when they dismissed India for just 183. With the West Indies score 57-2, Viv Richards mistimed a hook and sent the ball high into the sky. India captain Kapil Dev ran back from mid-on and took the catch. The Windies collapsed to just 140 all out and the Indian love affair with one-day cricket was born.

Kapil Dev's India shocked the West Indies to win the 1983 Cricket World Cup

3. Wasim Akram's over in the 1992 final dismissing Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis

After a slow start in the 1992 World Cup final against England at Melbourne, Pakistan managed to post 249-6 thanks to some late lusty blows from Wasim Akram. Akram then removed Ian Botham early on and England were soon in trouble at 69-4. Allan Lamb and Neil Fairbrother launched a recovery before Imran Khan invited Akram back into the attack. WIth devastating inswing, he defeated Lamb's forward prod to take out the off-stump. Next ball, Chris Lewis fell the same way, with his inside edge cannoning into middle stump. The innings folded to 227 all out, and Pakistan's tigers were world champions.

Wasim Akram celebrates as he takes two wickets in an over to send Pakistan on their way to victory over England

2. South Africa need 22 runs from 1 ball in the 1992 semi-final

Appearing in the tournament for the first time in 1992, South Africa beat Australia, West Indies, Pakistan and India to reach a semi-final against England at Sydney. The contest was reaching a thrilling climax when the rain, and the controversial rules, combined to produce a huge anti-climax. South Africa's target was adjusted from 22 runs from 13 balls to an impossible 22 off one, leaving South Africa furious and England embarrassed.

South Africa were knocked out in unfair fashion after rain interrupted their 1992 semi-final against England

1. Allan Donald's run-out in the 1999 semi-final

With South Africa nine wickets down and needing nine runs off the final over against Australia in the 1999 semi-final at Edgbaston, Lance Klusener smashed fours off the first two balls to level the scores. However, two deliveries later, Klusener set off for a single, his partner Allan Donald did not respond and was stranded in the middle when Adam Gilchrist whipped off the bails. The game ended tied and Australia advanced by virtue of finishing higher that South Africa in the Super Six table.

Allan Donald was incredibly run out with the scores level to see Australia into the 1999 final

