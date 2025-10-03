England boost semi-final confidence but can they replicate South Africa dominance when it matters most?

Sky Sports' Charles Dagnall reflects on England's emphatic 10-wicket victory over South Africa in their Women's Cricket World Cup opener, how passage to the semi-finals may have already been secured, and why the Proteas will be disheartened by their shocking start.

This may be supersonically early to say but stick with me on this - victory over South Africa should mean that England has secured a semi-final spot.

There is no reason why they should lose against Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka - and you would argue they are a better side than New Zealand.

So, if they win those four other games, you're going to find yourself in the semi-finals, which is the absolute minimum.

Now, England will be tested against spin by those sub-continental sides. We saw how well Bangladesh did against Pakistan with one seamer and four spinners, but have they got the batting depth to overcome England's bowlers?

These are games England should win, and given the huge net run rate achieved with the South Africa victory, a semi-final spot should be theirs.

Tougher tests ahead for 'effective' England

Image: Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont steered England to victory over South Africa in 14.1 overs

England were not sensational, but they were very effective.

They won the toss and, understandably, wanted to bowl first, but it was the way they bowled. They've got players there who have got a great deal of experience in sub-continent conditions.

Charlotte Edwards would have drilled it into them that where you've got to bowl is at the stumps. That might sound like a really simple thing, but if you keep the stumps in play for as many deliveries as you can and you're going to cause problems, and England did that.

They did the basics well and will be pleased with how sharp they were in the field and how quickly they chased down their target for victory.

Can England do the same thing if they're under the pump a little bit? That is going to be the big question asked of this England side.

Performances against India and Australia will define England's World Cup campaign and how they handle knockout pressure.

This win was great, but they will need to be ruthless against weaker sides like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and even New Zealand.

England are one of the best-resourced teams in the world. dwards said semi-finals is the minimum, but it should be finals - and winning trophies. It's been seven years. They're not quite there yet, but that should be the goal.

Could England have been more aggressive?

Nasser Hussain mentioned on commentary that England could have pushed harder during their run chase.

It's a theme we've seen before with Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont's partnership, which has the tendency to be conservative at times.

With a strong middle order - Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb - they can afford to be more aggressive.

It's too early to judge the Jones-Beaumont partnership. I'd like to know what their roles are, what plans they've been given, and how they intend to play.

And the same goes for Edwards - what's her vision for Jones specifically, and how does she execute it? That's the key question.

South Africa a shadow of themselves

South Africa were poor and not the team we know, and they will see it that way - this is a team full of world-class players, after all.

Perhaps they were frozen by expectations, having reached the last two T20 World Cup finals.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt's tame dismissal set the wheels in motion. Linsey Smith's dismissals weren't magical by any means - just smart, simple bowling - but South Africa couldn't cope.

Leaving Annerie Dercksen out was surprising; she has X-factor. Nadine de Klerk is solid, but coming in at five down for 30 was a tough ask - England hadn't even bowled Sophie Ecclestone or Charlie Dean yet!

South Africa will have wanted to start strong and make a statement, but this wasn't the South Africa we expect, and they will be disheartened.

With players like Marizanne Kapp, Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba, they're much better than what they showed. These are champion cricketers. Today was a shocker, but it should be a small blip. I expect a strong comeback.

