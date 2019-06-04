South Africa's Dale Steyn out of Cricket World Cup with shoulder injury

South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson had hoped Dale Steyn would be fit to face India on Wednesday

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the rest of the Cricket World Cup with a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old had been battling to overcome a shoulder injury in time for Wednesday's make-or-break clash with India in Southampton.

But the veteran seamer has been forced to admit defeat in that fitness quest, leaving head coach Ottis Gibson's side struggling on the injury front.

South Africa have called up left-arm pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement, with Lungi Ngidi also nursing a hamstring problem.

Paceman Anrich Nortje was ruled out with a thumb issue before the tournament even started.

Beuran Hendricks has been called up to South Africa's squad for the rest of the tournament

South Africa have endured a wretched start to the World Cup, losing to hosts England by 104 runs then slipping to a 21-run loss to Bangladesh on Sunday.

The Proteas now face a must-win clash with India, but their depth will be severely tested by this injury glut.

Gibson insisted on Monday that Steyn was winning his injury fight: "Dale is getting closer every day. He reckons he's about 85 per cent, and we have to decide whether 85 per cent is good enough to play against India.

"We lost Lungi, he's going to be at least a week. We lost two bowlers before the tournament started and now Lungi too.

"So we're under pressure, but now there's an opportunity for the bench to step up."

