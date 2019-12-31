England's Dom Sibley set to be available for second Test against South Africa

Dom Sibley is expected to return to training on Wednesday ahead of the second Test

England opening batsman Dom Sibley is likely to be available for the second Test against South Africa after making progress in his recovery from illness.

Sibley - who scored four and 29 in England's 107-run defeat to the Proteas in the first Test at Centurion - became the 11th member of the touring squad to have been taken ill on the tour on Monday.

However, the 24-year-old is expected to take part in training on Wednesday and could feature in the second Test of the four-match series, which starts in Cape Town on Friday.

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes have also struggled with illness since arriving in South Africa, while six members of the support team have also been affected by a virus sweeping the camp.

2:28 England captain Joe Root hailed his side's attitude after illness blighted their build-up to the first Test as well the game itself England captain Joe Root hailed his side's attitude after illness blighted their build-up to the first Test as well the game itself

Several members of the squad were put in quarantine earlier in the tour in an attempt to stop the spread of the illness.

Woakes, Leach and Pope were all ruled out of the defeat in Centurion but are now out of quarantine ahead of the second Test.

England say there has been progress in the treatment of players and confirmed there were no new outbreaks on Tuesday.

Head coach Chris Silverwood believes adversity on and off the field has brought his squad together in South Africa.

5:50 Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace and batting coach Mark Ramprakash play the role of selectors and debate England's XI for Cape Town Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace and batting coach Mark Ramprakash play the role of selectors and debate England's XI for Cape Town

"I think there's some aspects from this Test that have galvanised us," he said after the defeat in Centurion.

"We've seen a lot of character, a lot of guts and a lot of bravery from a few of the guys that have been poorly but have got themselves out there, got themselves up for it and shown a lot of fight.

"I'm proud of the guys in that respect, the amount of courage that they've shown. It's almost pulled us together and made us stronger as a unit.

"I thought we showed a lot of courage to get out there and get us as close as they did."

