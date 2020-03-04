England's Nat Sciver thriving in Women's T20 World Cup after being handed pivotal role

Nat Sciver has scored 202 in four innings so far at the Women's T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Nat Sciver has been in brilliant form during the Women's T20 World Cup and is thriving off the responsibility she has been given with both bat and ball.

The 27-year-old has scored three half-centuries in four innings and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament while also doing a more than useful job with the ball, going at less than a run-a-ball across the competition and taking two wickets.

Although Sciver has enjoyed the prominent role she has been given in the team, she insists her performances so far will count for nothing if England fail to get past India in the semi-finals.

"I've been enjoying my batting for the last few months so it's good for it to show on the pitch a little bit," she told Sky Sports. "It doesn't mean anything if we don't do it in the pressure games so hopefully we can do it again as a team on Thursday."

Sciver will certainly not be resting on her laurels and, if anything, is keen to be given even greater responsibility by captain Heather Knight.

"I love being able to be a bowler as batter, not just a batting all-rounder, just take a bit more responsibility with the ball and make sure Heather's giving me four overs - I need to give her a bit of an elbow sometimes! It's been really good and I thrive off that responsibility so I'm enjoying it."

Having recovered from a defeat to South Africa in their opening game, England are now one win away from playing in front of a full house at the MCG in the final - something Sciver says would be "incredible" - but first they must get past India.

At this stage of the tournament, the pressure is on whatever you’re doing, whether you’re doing media, training or in the games. To be able to play at the MCG in front of that many people would be incredible, whether you win or lose Nat Sciver on the prospect of playing at a sold-out MCG

England are relying on the weather to do its part and should it do so, it promises to be quite the spectacle with the SCG having already sold 25,000 tickets for the last-four clash.

"That's brilliant, amazing," Sciver added. "I've not played at the SCG before so I'm really excited to get there and training tomorrow hopefully.

"Then playing on Thursday will be really special. I'm hoping the weather can stay off a little bit and keep that on our side but, yeah, it'll be really special."

