Team Sky: The cycling experience of a lifetime with Sky VIP

Sky VIP is a loyalty programme for all our customers, it’s our way of saying thank you. It’s free to join and the longer you’re with us, the better it gets. Your exclusive rewards are waiting for you now

Sky VIPs have a unique chance to join Team Sky at their winter training camp in Mallorca.

You'll live and breathe Team Sky, staying in the team hotel alongside the pros.

Soak up all the tips from Team Sky's performance experts before setting off with the team on a unique 50km training ride in the iconic Mallorcan hills.

For your chance to see first-hand what it takes for the pros to compete at the highest level, share your best-ever ride of over 50km in the My Sky app, and tell us why it was your best.

Ride with the best! Sky VIP have teamed up with Team Sky to give you the chance to train with the pros in Mallorca

It could be smashing a PB, owning a tricky segment or simply discovering your new favourite route. Just share a link to your ride on a GPS tracking app (e.g Strava, Garmin Connect, Map My Ride) - make sure it's set to public - and tell us in 100 words or less why it was your best.

Good luck!