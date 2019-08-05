Cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht dies following crash at Tour of Poland

Bjorg Lambrecht has died aged 22

Lotto-Soudal rider Bjorg Lambrecht has died following a crash at the Tour of Poland.

The 22-year-old Belgian fell in the final 100km of the third stage and was taken to hospital after being resuscitated, according to race organisers.

But his team confirmed he passed away on Monday.

The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9u9LZkp2Rt — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 5, 2019

The Tour of Poland confirmed the news on their Twitter account.

The statement read: "There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg Lambrecht passed away following an accident on today's stage. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, team and the whole cycling community."