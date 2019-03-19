Adam Yates misses out on Tirreno-Adriatico title by one second to Primoz Roglic

Britain's Adam Yates missed out on the Tirreno-Adriatico title by just one second as Primoz Roglic claimed overall victory following the stage seven time trial.

Mitchelton-SCOTT rider Yates was defending a 25-second lead over Slovenian Roglic in the general classification standings.

However, the Jumbo-Visma racer stepped things up over the 10-kilometre seafront course at San Benedetto del Tronto.

Roglic finished 13 seconds behind time-trial winner, Belgium's Victor Campenaerts of Lotto-Soudal, who clocked 11 minutes and 23 seconds after setting out early in the day.

Primoz Roglic added the Tirreno-Adriatico title to his third place at the Tour of Britain.

World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) had looked on course to challenge for the lead, but faded over the closing stages, finishing nine seconds adrift in eighth place.

Yates pushed hard but crossed some 39 seconds down, which was just outside the mark needed to hold on for overall victory.

"I did the best I could, I said yesterday that 25 seconds isn't really enough, but I did a good TT," said Yates.

"There wasn't much more I could do, the strongest man won, but for sure next year I'll be back and hopefully I can come back stronger."

Primoz Roglic's win was his 15th title of his career

Italian Alberto Bettiol (Education First) was runner-up in the time trial, three seconds off the pace, with Dutchman Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) in third

In the final general classification standings, Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took third place ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).