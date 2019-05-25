Richard Carapaz wins stage 14 of Giro d'Italia to claim overall lead

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz celebrates with the pink jersey of overall leader

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz won stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia to grab the overall race lead.

Movistar's Carapaz raced clear on the penultimate climb of the day before holding off Britain's Simon Yates to lead by seven seconds from Primoz Roglic.

Overnight leader Jan Polanc, of UAE Team Emirates, finished the 131km stage from Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur more than seven minutes down to concede the Pink Jersey.

Carapaz celebrates his victory as he crosses the finish line to win stage 14

The lead looked set to move from one Slovenian to another until Carapaz attacked the leading group with around 28km remaining.

Yates finished one minute 32 seconds behind while Italy's Vincenzo Nibali led a chasing group ahead of Roglic, Mikel Landa and Miguel Angel Lopez.

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (C) and Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez (4thL) compete in stage 14 of the 102nd Giro d'Italia

The 10 bonus seconds for winning the stage ensured Carapaz topped Roglic on the leaderboard.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates' second-placed finish saw him claw back some time and return to the top 10 in ninth spot.