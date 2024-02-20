Luke Littler defeated by James Wade in opening round of Players Championship 4

James Wade took the opening-round match against Luke Littler in a last-leg decider at Players Championship 4; watch the Premier League Darts every Thursday night up until the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday May 23 - live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 20 February 2024 14:03, UK
James Wade defeated Luke Littler 6-5 in the opening round of Players Championship 4.
Wade took a two-leg lead with a crucial break of throw, then held his throw in the fifth leg to go 4-1 up.
Littler brought a leg back at 4-2 as he held his throw, back-to-back 140s in the seventh leg helping him to a break of throw before a hold secured three legs in a row and brought the clash to 4-4.
With the match then poised at 5-5, and Wade with the throw, he found a 140 followed by a 138 to eventually leave 10 for the match, which he took out for victory.
Premier League Darts now heads to the Newcastle's Utilita Arena next Thursday night.
Price stars on Night Four as he takes on Michael van Gerwen in a repeat of last year's final, while Littler faces Peter Wright, Michael Smith goes up against Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross battles world champion and No 1 Luke Humphries.
