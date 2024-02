Luke Littler defeated by James Wade in opening round of Players Championship 4

James Wade defeated Luke Littler 6-5 in the opening round of Players Championship 4.

Wade took a two-leg lead with a crucial break of throw, then held his throw in the fifth leg to go 4-1 up.

Littler brought a leg back at 4-2 as he held his throw, back-to-back 140s in the seventh leg helping him to a break of throw before a hold secured three legs in a row and brought the clash to 4-4.

With the match then poised at 5-5, and Wade with the throw, he found a 140 followed by a 138 to eventually leave 10 for the match, which he took out for victory.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Premier League Darts now heads to the Newcastle's Utilita Arena next Thursday night.

Price stars on Night Four as he takes on Michael van Gerwen in a repeat of last year's final, while Littler faces Peter Wright, Michael Smith goes up against Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross battles world champion and No 1 Luke Humphries.

