Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Dates, schedule, fixtures, results, format, players, prize money as Luke Littler defends title

Latest results, fixtures and schedule from the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, where Luke Littler returns as defending champion.

The Grand Slam sees 32 players battle it out for a whopping £650,000 in prize money and the Eric Bristow Trophy, with Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Gian van Veen among those challenging for victory.

The group stage started on Saturday November 8 and runs until Tuesday November 11, with the second round taking place on November 12 and 13. The quarter finals are played on November 14 and 15, before the semi-finals are played on the afternoon of Sunday November 16 ahead of the final that evening.

Grand Slam of Darts schedule

Tuesday November 11, 7pm (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

Jonny Clayton vs Danny Noppert (H)

Niko Springer vs Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler vs Daryl Gurney (E)

Lukas Wenig vs Cam Crabtree (H)

Connor Scutt vs Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson (G)

Wessel Nijman vs Lisa Ashton (F)

Gian van Veen vs Josh Rock (F)

Wednesday November 12, 7pm (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

4x Second Round (best of 19 legs)

Luke Woodhouse v Ricky Evans

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Jurjen van der Velde

Chris Dobey v Michael Smith

Thursday November 13 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

4x Second Round (best of 19 legs)

Friday November 14 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

2x Quarter-Finals (best of 31 legs)

Saturday November 15 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

2x Quarter-Finals (best of 31 legs)

Sunday November 16

Afternoon Session 1300 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

Semi-Finals (best of 31 legs)

Evening Session 1900 (Sky Sports Main Event)

Final (best of 31 legs)

Grand Slam of Darts latest results

Saturday November 8

Afternoon session

Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)

Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Gerwyn Price 4-5 Ricky Evans (D)

James Wade 4-5 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Jonny Clayton 1-5 Cam Crabtree (H)

Josh Rock 4-5 Wessel Nijman (F)

Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)

Evening Session

Daryl Gurney 4-5 Connor Scutt (E)

Martin Schindler 2-5 Luke Woodhouse (C)

Nathan Aspinall 3-5 Michael Smith (A)

Gary Anderson 3-5 Niko Springer (G)

Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Stephen Bunting 4-5 Alexis Toylo (C)

Sunday November 9

Afternoon session

Martin Lukeman 4-5 Jurjen Van der Velde (B)

Jonny Clayton 3-5 Lukas Wenig (H)

Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

James Wade 0-5 Gerwyn Price (D)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)

Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)

Sunday November 9

Evening session

Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Daryl Gurney 3-5 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Stephen Bunting 4-5 Martin Schindler (C)

Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A)

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Niko Springer (G)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Monday November 10

James Wade 5-2 Ricky Evans (D)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Stephen Bunting 4-5 Luke Woodhouse (C)

Martin Schindler 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Damon Heta 3-5 Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Michael Smith 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Group A: (1) Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall, Michael Smith, Alex Spellman

Group B: (8) Chris Dobey, Damon Heta, Martin Lukeman, Jurjen van der Velde

Group C: (4) Stephen Bunting, Martin Schindler, Luke Woodhouse, Alexis Toylo

Group D: (5) James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Ricky Evans, Stefan Bellmont

Group E: (2) Luke Littler, Daryl Gurney, Connor Scutt, Karel Sedlacek

Group F: (7) Gian van Veen, Josh Rock, Wessel Nijman, Lisa Ashton

Group G: (3) Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Niko Springer, Beau Greaves

Group H: (6) Jonny Clayton, Danny Noppert, Lukas Wenig, Cam Crabtree

What is the Grand Slam of Darts format?

The players are split into eight groups, with the top two from each group progressing.

In the group stage, players receive two points for a win in a best-of-nine-legs contest. The second round is best-of-19 legs, with the quarters, semi-finals and final best-of-31 legs.

To split a two-way points tie for any position within a group, the following process will be used:

- Leg difference

- Group match winner

To split a three-way points tie for positions within a group, the following process will be used:

- Leg difference

- Legs won

- Legs won against throw

- Tournament average

- If still a tie for one or more places, there will be a nine-dart shoot-out between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate the players.

In the event a nine-dart shoot-out finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with their three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be played in a knockout format, using the following bracket:

Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B

Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A

Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D

Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C

Winner Group E vs Runner-Up Group F

Winner Group F vs Runner-Up Group E

Winner Group G vs Runner-Up Group H

Winner Group H vs Runner-Up Group G

When and where is the Grand Slam of Darts?

The event takes place from Saturday November 8 through until Sunday November 16, live on Sky Sports.

The tournament is held at the WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton, with bumper crowds expected at every session.

Last year, Littler stormed to a 16-3 victory over Martin Lukeman to be crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion, reeling off a spectacular 15 legs in a row.

What is the prize money?

The winner will take away £150,000, with the other finalist taking home £70,000.

The semi-finalists then get £50,000, the quarter-finalists £25,000, then those who get through to the last 16 walk away with £12,250.

If you come third in the group stage, it is an £8,000 payday, fourth in your group is £5,000. If you win the group, it is an extra £3,500 to take home.

Who are the previous winners?

Littler is the most recent winner in 2024, with Humphries claiming glory before him in 2023.

Michael Smith ended his PDC major jinx in 2022 as he held aloft the Eric Bristow Trophy following his convincing 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall

Since 2007, there have been just nine different winners of the Grand Slam of Darts. Phil Taylor is the most successful in the tournament with six victories, Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price in joint second with three apiece.

Although there have only been eight winners, 19 different players have competed in the final with the likes of James Wade, Peter Wright and Anderson unable to pick up the trophy. Martin Lukeman was the latest to join that list last year.

England lead the way as the nation with the most winners, five Englishmen coming away victorious, Netherlands with two winners, then Wales and Portugal with a winner each.

Grand Slam of Darts winners 2007 Phil Taylor 2008 Phil Taylor 2009 Phil Taylor 2010 Scott Waites 2011 Phil Taylor 2012 Raymond van Barneveld 2013 Phil Taylor 2014 Phil Taylor 2015 Michael van Gerwen 2016 Michael van Gerwen 2017 Michael van Gerwen 2018 Gerwyn Price 2019 Gerwyn Price 2020 Jose de Sousa 2021 Gerwyn Price 2022 Michael Smith 2023 Luke Humphries 2024 Luke Littler

How many nine-darters have been thrown?

Luke Humphries became the seventh player to throw a nine-darter in Grand Slam of Darts history during his victory over Michael Smith in Group A of this year's contest.

Humphries took out 144 to complete his third nine-darter of 2025 and wrap up a 5-3 victory, his second win of the tournament, with the 'perfect leg' the first at the event since Ryan Searle hit a nine-darter to win his Group D match against Nathan Rafferty in 2023.

The first came from Wade back in 2008, with Josh Rock, Dmitri Van den Bergh, Dave Chisnall and Kim Huybrechts the others to do so. No player has previously fired a nine-dart leg at the Grand Slam of Darts and gone on to win the tournament that same year.

How can you watch?

The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports.

Attention then turns to the 2026 World Darts Championship, which begins on December 11, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

