World Matchplay: Fixtures and results with Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Michael Smith among favourites

Schedule for the World Matchplay Darts in Blackpool as Nathan Aspinall defends his title; Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Aspinall in action on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Michael van Gerwen beat Luke Littler in round one
Tuesday 16 July 2024 07:40, UK
The second round at the World Matchplay Darts begins on Tuesday, with most of the big names still in contention.
Gerwyn Price faces a difficult task against Ross Smith in the first match of the night at 7pm - live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action.
Defending champion Nathan Aspinall struggled with an elbow injury on the opening night and will need to improve if he is to beat the experienced James Wade.
World No 1 and world champion Luke Humphries takes on Stephen Bunting in another blockbuster tie, then Jonny Clayton meets Dimitri Van den Bergh, who will be buoyed by his nine-darter at the weekend.
The second round will conclude on Wednesday, where Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith will be among the players in action, before the quarter-finals are staged across Thursday and Friday 19.
The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, before the final takes place on Sunday, as the remaining two players compete for the £200,000 top prize and the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.
This year's visit to the Winter Gardens will once again feature the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, which will see eight players competing in the third edition of the event on the afternoon of Sunday.
Second round:
Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith
Nathan Aspinall v James Wade
Luke Humphries v Stephen Bunting
Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Second Round x4
Quarter-Finals x2
Quarter-Finals x2
Semi-Finals
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Women's World Matchplay:
Quarter-Finals:
Beau Greaves v Katie Sheldon
Mikuru Suzuki v Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Fallon Sherrock v Anastasia Dobromyslova
Lisa Ashton v Rhian O'Sullivan
Semi-Finals:
Greaves/Sheldon v Suzuki/Van Leuven
Sherrock/Dobromyslova v Ashton/O'Sullivan
Final
Evening Session (8pm)
World Matchplay Final
The World Matchplay kicked off on Saturday July 13 and runs until Sunday July 21, with every dart live on Sky Sports.
The tournament takes place at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool and 2024 marks the 31st edition of the Matchplay, the ballroom hosting some of darts' most iconic moments.
With the darts calendar in full swing, the World Matchplay is the second major of the season after the UK Open, which Dimitri Van den Bergh won with an 11-10 victory over world champion Luke Humphries.
As the top 32 in the world prepare to face off, this prestigious event is not to be missed!
The World Matchplay is a legs format, with the number of legs required to win increasing as the rounds go on.
Each match must be won by two clear legs unless the score is tied after six extra legs.
The World Matchplay has a long list of stellar winners, with Aspinall heading into the 2024 tournament as the defending champion.
The first winner was Larry Butler back in 1994 before Phil Taylor then picked up his first win of 16 (yes, 16) in 1995.
Taylor also won the 1997, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017 Matchplays.
During his 2002 win, Taylor also threw the first-ever televised nine-darter and such dominance led to the trophy being renamed after him in 2018.
Other winners include Michael van Gerwen (2015, 2016 and 2022), Gary Anderson (2018), Rob Cross (2019), Dimitri Van den Bergh (2020), and Peter Wright (2021).
