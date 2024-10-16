Love The Darts: Were Gary Anderson and James Wade rants on Luke Humphries contradictory?

Speaking on Love The Darts, Michael Bridge and Richard Ashdown discuss Gary Anderson and James Wade's comments that Luke Humphries does not get the credit that he deserves.

Anderson, 53, defended 'Cool Hand' and stated Humphries gets "overlooked" and deserves "a bit more respect" ahead of Luke Littler by the media, while Wade sparked debate by claiming that only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen were better than the world No 1.

Humphries was forced to settle as runner-up to Mike De Decker in the final of the World Grand Prix but he is thriving in his status overall after winning the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals, Worlds, World Cup and World Matchplay in the last 12 months alone.

Humphries accepted the praise from Wade and Anderson, but insisted he "doesn't care" if the media do not give him the same attention as 17-year-old sensation Littler.

Ashdown said: "I don't think they're speaking for the majority of the players. I think the majority get it and embrace the current media attention - including Luke Humphries.

"There's also a difference to punditry to journalism and I think that's a key point. I don't like the pundits being criticised because they're there to give their opinion so if they want to speak about Luke Littler for 10 minutes, then that's their privilege.

"I think their intentions are good regarding Humphries but what I do feel for the pair of them is that they're players themselves who like to fly under the radar and they often contradict themselves.

"If you talk about them, they'll play it down. Gary will always say 'I'm here just to play darts' while James will often say 'people have written me off' - but I don't think I've ever heard anyone write him off."

"If you spoke to Luke Humphries personally, he would say 'brilliant'," said Bridgey, "I don't think he would have an issue. I think Gary even more so because he's at a stage where he's enjoying life. He doesn't have any Premier League nights to worry about and he goes from tournament to tournament and says 'let's see how well I do'.

"In his post-match interviews, he can say what he thinks, but what Luke Humphries will acknowledge as well, if we are referencing Luke Littler, he will know that everything they're doing now with exhibitions, financially, everyone could be better off. There's never been so many eyes on darts, venues are sold out, Euro Tours are bigger and better than ever. It's good for the sport.

"The players have never had it so good. They work hard and they travel hard, but they're in a fantastic position.

"Luke Littler has been brilliant for darts and brilliant for the sport."

