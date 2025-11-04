Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Dates, schedule, fixtures, results, format, players, prize money as Luke Littler defends title
Everything you need to know including dates, format, prize money and schedule for the Grand Slam of Darts 2025; you can watch the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from Nov 8-16 at the WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton
Tuesday 4 November 2025 10:47, UK
Ahead of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025, we take a look at everything you need to know about the tournament...
What is the schedule for the Grand Slam of Darts?
The Grand Slam of Darts is one of the final major tournaments of the year before we head to Alexandra Palace for the World Darts Championship.
The group stage runs from Saturday November 8 to Tuesday November 11 before the knock-out round begins. The final will be held on the evening of Sunday November 16.
Saturday November 8 (1300 and 1900, Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event) - Schedule of Play TBC
Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman (A)
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith (A)
Chris Dobey v Jurjen van der Velde (B)
Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (B)
Stephen Bunting v Alexis Toylo (C)
Martin Schindler v Luke Woodhouse (C)
James Wade v Stefan Bellmont (D)
Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (D)
Luke Littler v Karel Sedlacek (E)
Daryl Gurney v Connor Scutt (E)
Gian van Veen v Lisa Ashton (F)
Josh Rock v Wessel Nijman (F)
Michael van Gerwen v Beau Greaves (G)
Gary Anderson v Niko Springer (G)
Jonny Clayton v Cam Crabtree (H)
Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig (H)
Sunday November 9
Afternoon Session 1300 (Sky Sports Mix)
8x Group Stage
Evening Session 1930 (Sky Sports Main Event)
8x Group Stage
Monday November 10 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
8x Group Stage
Tuesday November 11 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
8x Group Stage
Wednesday November 12 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
4x Second Round
Thursday November 13 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
4x Second Round
Friday November 14 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
2x Quarter-Finals
Saturday November 15 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
2x Quarter-Finals
Sunday November 16
Afternoon Session 1300 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)
Semi-Finals
Evening Session 1900 (Sky Sports Main Event)
Final
Who is in which group?
The draw for the group stage was made on Monday November 3 and saw Beau Greaves in Group G alongside Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson, while Luke Littler is in Group E with Daryl Gurney, Connor Scutt and Karel Sedlacek.
Group A: (1) Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall, Michael Smith, Alex Spellman
Group B: (8) Chris Dobey, Damon Heta, Martin Lukeman, Jurjen van der Velde
Group C: (4) Stephen Bunting, Martin Schindler, Luke Woodhouse, Alexis Toylo
Group D: (5) James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Ricky Evans, Stefan Bellmont
Group E: (2) Luke Littler, Daryl Gurney, Connor Scutt, Karel Sedlacek
Group F: (7) Gian van Veen, Josh Rock, Wessel Nijman, Lisa Ashton
Group G: (3) Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Niko Springer, Beau Greaves
Group H: (6) Jonny Clayton, Danny Noppert, Lukas Wenig, Cam Crabtree
What is the Grand Slam of Darts format?
The players are split into eight groups, with the top two from each group progressing.
In the group stage, players receive two points for a win in a best-of-nine-legs contest. The second round is best-of-19 legs, with the quarters, semi-finals and final best-of-31 legs.
To split a two-way points tie for any position within a group, the following process will be used:
- Leg difference
- Group match winner
To split a three-way points tie for positions within a group, the following process will be used:
- Leg difference
- Legs won
- Legs won against throw
- Tournament average
- If still a tie for one or more places, there will be a nine-dart shoot-out between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate the players.
In the event a nine-dart shoot-out finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with their three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be played in a knockout format, using the following bracket:
- Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B
- Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A
- Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D
- Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C
- Winner Group E vs Runner-Up Group F
- Winner Group F vs Runner-Up Group E
- Winner Group G vs Runner-Up Group H
- Winner Group H vs Runner-Up Group G
When and where is the Grand Slam of Darts?
This year, the penultimate major show of the season takes place from Saturday November 8 through until Sunday November 16.
The tournament is held at the WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton, with bumper crowds expected at every session.
Last year, Littler stormed to a 16-3 victory over Martin Lukeman to be crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion, reeling off a spectacular 15 legs in a row.
What is the prize money?
The Grand Slam sees 32 players battle it out for a whopping £650,000 in prize money and the Eric Bristow Trophy.
The winner will take away £150,000, the other finalist taking home £70,000.
The semi-finalists then get £50,000, the quarter-finalists £25,000, then those who get through to the last 16 walk away with £12,250.
If you come third in the group stage, it is an £8,000 payday, fourth in your group is £5,000. If you win the group, it is an extra £3,500 to take home.
Who are the previous winners?
Littler is the most recent winner in 2024, with Humphries claiming glory before him in 2023.
Michael Smith ended his PDC major jinx in 2022 as he held aloft the Eric Bristow Trophy following his convincing 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall
Since 2007, there has been just nine different winners of the Grand Slam of Darts, Phil Taylor the most successful in the tournament with six victories, Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price in joint second with three apiece.
Although there have only been eight winners, 19 different players have competed in the final with the likes of James Wade, Peter Wright and Anderson unable to pick up the trophy, Martin Lukeman was the latest to join that list last year.
England lead the way as the nation with the most winners, five Englishmen coming away victorious, Netherlands with two winners, then Wales and Portugal with a winner each.
Grand Slam of Darts winners
|2007
|Phil Taylor
|2008
|Phil Taylor
|2009
|Phil Taylor
|2010
|Scott Waites
|2011
|Phil Taylor
|2012
|Raymond van Barneveld
|2013
|Phil Taylor
|2014
|Phil Taylor
|2015
|Michael van Gerwen
|2016
|Michael van Gerwen
|2017
|Michael van Gerwen
|2018
|Gerwyn Price
|2019
|Gerwyn Price
|2020
|Jose de Sousa
|2021
|Gerwyn Price
|2022
|Michael Smith
|2023
|Luke Humphries
|2024
|Luke Littler
How many nine-darters have been thrown?
Ryan Searle hit a nine-darter to win his Group D match against Nathan Rafferty in 2023.
There has been six nine-darters thrown at the Grand Slam of Darts, the first coming from Wade back in 2008 and the latest from Searle.
Josh Rock, Dmitri Van den Bergh, Dave Chisnall and Kim Huybrechts have also thrown nine-darters, but none of those have gone on to win the tournament despite their moment of perfection.
How can you watch?
The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports from November 8-16 as major season hots up.
Attention then turns to the 2026 World Darts Championship, which begins on December 11, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.
