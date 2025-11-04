Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Dates, schedule, fixtures, results, format, players, prize money as Luke Littler defends title

Ahead of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025, we take a look at everything you need to know about the tournament...

What is the schedule for the Grand Slam of Darts?

The Grand Slam of Darts is one of the final major tournaments of the year before we head to Alexandra Palace for the World Darts Championship.

The group stage runs from Saturday November 8 to Tuesday November 11 before the knock-out round begins. The final will be held on the evening of Sunday November 16.

Saturday November 8 (1300 and 1900, Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event) - Schedule of Play TBC

Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman (A)

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith (A)

Chris Dobey v Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (B)

Stephen Bunting v Alexis Toylo (C)

Martin Schindler v Luke Woodhouse (C)

James Wade v Stefan Bellmont (D)

Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (D)

Luke Littler v Karel Sedlacek (E)

Daryl Gurney v Connor Scutt (E)

Gian van Veen v Lisa Ashton (F)

Josh Rock v Wessel Nijman (F)

Michael van Gerwen v Beau Greaves (G)

Gary Anderson v Niko Springer (G)

Jonny Clayton v Cam Crabtree (H)

Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig (H)

Sunday November 9

Afternoon Session 1300 (Sky Sports Mix)

8x Group Stage

Evening Session 1930 (Sky Sports Main Event)

8x Group Stage

Monday November 10 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

8x Group Stage

Tuesday November 11 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

8x Group Stage

Wednesday November 12 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

4x Second Round

Thursday November 13 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

4x Second Round

Friday November 14 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday November 15 1900 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday November 16

Afternoon Session 1300 (Sky Sports + and Sky Sports Main Event)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session 1900 (Sky Sports Main Event)

Final

Who is in which group?

The draw for the group stage was made on Monday November 3 and saw Beau Greaves in Group G alongside Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson, while Luke Littler is in Group E with Daryl Gurney, Connor Scutt and Karel Sedlacek.

Group A: (1) Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall, Michael Smith, Alex Spellman

Group B: (8) Chris Dobey, Damon Heta, Martin Lukeman, Jurjen van der Velde

Group C: (4) Stephen Bunting, Martin Schindler, Luke Woodhouse, Alexis Toylo

Group D: (5) James Wade, Gerwyn Price, Ricky Evans, Stefan Bellmont

Group E: (2) Luke Littler, Daryl Gurney, Connor Scutt, Karel Sedlacek

Group F: (7) Gian van Veen, Josh Rock, Wessel Nijman, Lisa Ashton

Group G: (3) Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Niko Springer, Beau Greaves

Group H: (6) Jonny Clayton, Danny Noppert, Lukas Wenig, Cam Crabtree

What is the Grand Slam of Darts format?

The players are split into eight groups, with the top two from each group progressing.

In the group stage, players receive two points for a win in a best-of-nine-legs contest. The second round is best-of-19 legs, with the quarters, semi-finals and final best-of-31 legs.

To split a two-way points tie for any position within a group, the following process will be used:

- Leg difference

- Group match winner

To split a three-way points tie for positions within a group, the following process will be used:

- Leg difference

- Legs won

- Legs won against throw

- Tournament average

- If still a tie for one or more places, there will be a nine-dart shoot-out between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate the players.

In the event a nine-dart shoot-out finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with their three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be played in a knockout format, using the following bracket:

Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B

Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A

Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D

Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C

Winner Group E vs Runner-Up Group F

Winner Group F vs Runner-Up Group E

Winner Group G vs Runner-Up Group H

Winner Group H vs Runner-Up Group G

When and where is the Grand Slam of Darts?

This year, the penultimate major show of the season takes place from Saturday November 8 through until Sunday November 16.

The tournament is held at the WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton, with bumper crowds expected at every session.

Last year, Littler stormed to a 16-3 victory over Martin Lukeman to be crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion, reeling off a spectacular 15 legs in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Lukeman milked the applause after he won a leg after losing 15 in a row to Luke Littler in the Grand Slam of Darts final.

What is the prize money?

The Grand Slam sees 32 players battle it out for a whopping £650,000 in prize money and the Eric Bristow Trophy.

The winner will take away £150,000, the other finalist taking home £70,000.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Lukeman said he was hoping Luke Littler would lose to Gary Anderson in the semi-final to give him a slight chance of winning in the Grand Slam of Darts final.

The semi-finalists then get £50,000, the quarter-finalists £25,000, then those who get through to the last 16 walk away with £12,250.

If you come third in the group stage, it is an £8,000 payday, fourth in your group is £5,000. If you win the group, it is an extra £3,500 to take home.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who are the previous winners?

Littler is the most recent winner in 2024, with Humphries claiming glory before him in 2023.

Michael Smith ended his PDC major jinx in 2022 as he held aloft the Eric Bristow Trophy following his convincing 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith was overwhelmed by emotion on the stage after winning the Grand Slam Of Darts - his first major tournament at the ninth attempt.

Since 2007, there has been just nine different winners of the Grand Slam of Darts, Phil Taylor the most successful in the tournament with six victories, Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price in joint second with three apiece.

Although there have only been eight winners, 19 different players have competed in the final with the likes of James Wade, Peter Wright and Anderson unable to pick up the trophy, Martin Lukeman was the latest to join that list last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith ended his PDC major jinx as he held aloft the Eric Bristow trophy following his convincing 16-5 win.

England lead the way as the nation with the most winners, five Englishmen coming away victorious, Netherlands with two winners, then Wales and Portugal with a winner each.

Grand Slam of Darts winners 2007 Phil Taylor 2008 Phil Taylor 2009 Phil Taylor 2010 Scott Waites 2011 Phil Taylor 2012 Raymond van Barneveld 2013 Phil Taylor 2014 Phil Taylor 2015 Michael van Gerwen 2016 Michael van Gerwen 2017 Michael van Gerwen 2018 Gerwyn Price 2019 Gerwyn Price 2020 Jose de Sousa 2021 Gerwyn Price 2022 Michael Smith 2023 Luke Humphries 2024 Luke Littler

How many nine-darters have been thrown?

Ryan Searle hit a nine-darter to win his Group D match against Nathan Rafferty in 2023.

There has been six nine-darters thrown at the Grand Slam of Darts, the first coming from Wade back in 2008 and the latest from Searle.

Josh Rock, Dmitri Van den Bergh, Dave Chisnall and Kim Huybrechts have also thrown nine-darters, but none of those have gone on to win the tournament despite their moment of perfection.

How can you watch?

The Grand Slam of Darts is live every day on Sky Sports from November 8-16 as major season hots up.

Attention then turns to the 2026 World Darts Championship, which begins on December 11, as the darts calendar continues to provide excitement throughout the year - and you can enjoy the very best here live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW