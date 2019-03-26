Bahrain GP: Renault seeking big improvement with upgrades
Renault "content" with start to the season but want to lead midfield battle in Bahrain; "We have to be hard on ourselves," says Abiteboul
By Eleanor Lee
Last Updated: 26/03/19 2:41pm
Renault will be bringing upgrades to the Bahrain GP and are "determined to show more" as they look to top the midfield battle.
Though Nico Hulkenberg finished seventh at the season-opener in Australia, Renault were off the pace in qualifying while Daniel Ricciardo retired from his home race.
And the team are seeking a big improvement in the desert.
"We have to underline the step we've made on the engine side, and the second Grand Prix of 2019 is an opportunity to showcase that," said Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul.
"We will bring some aero updates, as we will do at every race."
Abiteboul added: "Having both cars inside the points is the target and we want to show the qualities of our team. We have to be hard on ourselves if we're to keep on our path."
Renault are currently fifth in the team standings and nine points behind Ricciardo's former team, Red Bull.
Ricciardo is "keen to put Australia to one side", calling it "a pretty frustrating weekend overall".
"I've had a bit of rest and recovery between these two race weekends, so I head to Bahrain feeling recharged. It's a circuit I've always enjoyed racing at," said Ricciardo.
"Hopefully we can be in amongst it this weekend, but first we need to ensure we're quick in qualifying and be at the top end of the midfield."
Hulkenberg is looking forward to returning to Bahrain where he made his first Formula 1 debut back in 2010.
"There's a lot more work we can do to improve," said the German. "We know that, and we have to keep the developments coming if we're to edge away from the midfield group.
"We can be content with our performance in Melbourne, but I'm keen for more in Bahrain."
