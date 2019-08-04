Max Verstappen 'really happy' at Red Bull: Watch exclusive on Sky F1

Do not miss an exclusive interview with Max Verstappen and Christian Horner on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday as Red Bull's star driver and team boss look back on an epic German GP, a fantastic year, and explain why the future looks bright.

The Red Bull duo's fascinating chat with Sky F1's Paul Di Resta will be aired during our Hungarian GP build-up show from 12.30pm on Sunday, ahead of lights out for the race at 2.10pm.

Verstappen starts on pole for the first time in his F1 career, ahead of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, and is chasing his third win in four races.

In the interview, Verstappen - who has been linked with a move away - insists he's "really happy" at Red Bull and with the direction they are heading after spectacularly winning in Austria and Germany.

"As a team we are growing with Honda and I feel happy in the team," says Verstappen.

"And I think when you bring that all home when everyone's feeling really happy and motivated, it brings you to another level."

Verstappen, who has enjoyed a remarkably consistent run - finishing in the top five in the last 20 races - also admits he "learned a lot" from his error-strewn start to the F1 2018 season.

"The beginning of last year was not nice for me but actually a really good lesson," he explains. "Knowing when to take risks, when not to, when to bring the points home even if it's not in the position you would like to."

Horner, meanwhile, tells Sky F1 the Dutchman's form has been "incredible" and adds: "If we give him the tools the one thing you know is that he's going to deliver."

The Red Bull team principal also sees plenty of potential for this partnership, with Verstappen now the team leader in his fourth year.

"There's a lot of ambitions that we have that we want to realise with Max," says Horner, who oversaw four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013.

"I think with the potential of this partnership with Honda, there's great things just around the corner."

The exclusive with Verstappen, arguably the driver of F1 2019, and Horner, his Red Bull team boss, is essential viewing and will be aired ahead of Sunday's Hungarian GP, live only on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports F1's Hungarian GP schedule

Sunday, August 4

8.55am: F3 Race Two (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

10.15am: F2 Race Two

10.30pm (Sky One): The F1 Show

11.40am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Hungarian GP: Pit Lane Live

1,30pm: Hungarian GP: On The Grid

2.10pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Hungarian GP Paddock Live

5.30pm: Hungarian GP Highlights

6.30pm: Hungarian GP Best Bits

7pm: Hungarian GP Race Rerun

Don't miss the next instalment of F1 2019 at the Hungarian GP this weekend on Sky Sports F1 - the final race before the summer break. Find out how to watch all the 2019 season live.