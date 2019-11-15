Brazilian GP Practice Two: Sebastian Vettel leads Ferrari one-two

0:57 Lewis Hamilton has to take avoiding action to swerve crashing into Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Brazilian GP Practice Two Lewis Hamilton has to take avoiding action to swerve crashing into Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Brazilian GP Practice Two

Sebastian Vettel headed Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two as Mercedes finished behind both their big rivals in Brazilian GP second practice.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth respectively, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.

After heavy morning rain in Sao Paulo had rendered Practice One almost meaningless, the arrival of dry conditions for the later session gave a first look at the possible pecking order for F1 2019's penultimate weekend.

And it is Ferrari who appear to have the early upper hand - at least a single lap again - around the fast and undulating Interlagos track, with Vettel's best lap of 1:09.217 proving 0.134s quicker than the third-placed Verstappen.

Mercedes with work to do?

World champions Mercedes were still close behind, within 0.2s of Ferrari, with neither their drivers completing clean qualifying simulations.

Hamilton's soft-tyre run was compromised by first a near-miss with Bottas - who he had to swerve around to avoid a crash before Turn 12 - and then a wide moment on a later lap at the first corner.

"Valtteri was just sitting there!" said Hamilton about the Bottas incident over team radio, with the Briton waving his hand in the cockpit in apparent annoyance at his team-mate.

Bottas also hindered one of Vettel's laps, although the German was able to set the pace on a later attempt and edge out Leclerc by 0.021s.

Kubica and Toro Rosso in the wars

Meanwhile, Robert Kubica's session ended early when he crashed exiting the Senna Esses and damaged the front of his Williams car. The Pole's car snapped right after he touched a still-wet kerb and sent him on a collision course with the barriers.

Toro Rosso, meanwhile, worrying saw both their cars drop out on the later long runs with smoke emanating from the rear of the STR14s on both occasions.

In a particularly tight midfield around one of F1's shortest laps, the gap between Haas' impressive Kevin Magnussen in sixth and Racing Point's Sergio Perez in 15th was just three tenths of a second.

P1 pacesetter Alexander Albon returned having ending the wet morning session in the barriers but found himself down in that group in ninth place, also behind Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen.

Brazilian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:09.217 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.021 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.134 4. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.166 5. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.223 6. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.926 7. Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.977 8. Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +0.993 9. Alexander Albon Red Bull +1.058 10. Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.093 11. Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.108 12. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +1.135 13. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.202 14. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.207 15. Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.226 16. Romain Grosjean Haas +1.287 17. Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.351 18. Lando Norris McLaren +1.483 19. George Russell Williams +2.601 20. Robert Kubica Williams No time set

