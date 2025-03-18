Chinese Grand Prix: Will F1 flexi-wing clampdown impact pecking order in Shanghai after rule change?

After just one race of the new 2025 Formula 1 season, there is a big technical talking point after the FIA decided to clampdown on flexi-wings ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

The 10 F1 teams will have to pass tougher rear-wing flexibility tests from Shanghai onwards, or face possible disqualification for an illegal car.

After the so-called 'mini-DRS' controversy of last season around the level of bodywork flexing being seen on some teams' rear wings when running at speed on track - an episode which saw McLaren agree to make adjustments to their design after the Azerbaijan GP - the FIA confirmed in January that it was introducing new load tests for wings for the 2025 season to further limit how much the parts are able to flex.

"Basically the gap in the rear wing between the main plane and the flap that moves for the DRS, there's a definition of what that gap is," explained Sky Sports F1's Bernie Collins on the latest episode of The F1 Show.

"They apply a load to that and they're trying to make sure that when they apply that load, it doesn't deflect by a certain amount. That was allowed to deflect by 2mm and now it's only allowed to flex by 0.5mm. So they've really reduced the amount that can deflect when they put the load on it.

"What's interesting is that they've done it so quickly, so all the teams are currently transferring everything from Australia to China.

"Any team that failed last week, would have a big turnaround to pass this week, which makes me wonder if they think the teams would pass with the current setup."

New deflection limits for rear wings were introduced from last weekend's first round in Melbourne, while additional concerns about front-wing flexing are being addressed in test changes being introduced from June's Spanish GP, the season's ninth round.

But after fresh intrigue around rear-wing flexing on the new 2025 cars in pre-season testing last month led to the FIA undertaking extra monitoring in Melbourne with additional cameras placed on cars during practice sessions, the governing body informed teams early on Monday of a fresh tightening of what will now be permitted regarding movement of the upper rear wing in static tests from the second's season round.

While the FIA confirmed all cars passed the tests in place in Melbourne and therefore the entire grid ran legally, it had decided from evaluations and analysis at Albert Park that "sufficient grounds exist for a tougher test" to be in place from Shanghai onwards.

Sky Sports F1 pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz observed some of the top teams checking their rear wings in Melbourne, which is likely to be an even bigger theme in Shanghai with the new tests.

Ted said: "I saw McLaren doing their own tests. I saw Ferrari doing their own tests. You could barely see some sponsors' logos for all the contact point stickers that were on various bits of wings for all of the teams throughout the weekend.

"The question for me is, clearly this is one or two or three teams agitating towards the teams that they think are in a sort of grey area for this.

"The only thing that's in the back of my head is, is how much buy-in the teams would have to have, who think they're going to be in trouble to say to the FIA, 'look, this is completely impossible. You can't expect us in a back-to-back to build entirely new wings'.

"If that is the case, then I think it will be a big ask, but something in the back of my mind tells me the teams who are stretching the limits with aero flexibility would have had to say, 'OK bring in your new rules if that's what you want to do', knowing that they would have been able to pass them and they would have had that data from Australia."

