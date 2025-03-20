Lando Norris insists F1 flexi-wings clampdown at Chinese GP not directed at pacesetting McLaren

Lando Norris says McLaren do not need to make any changes to their pace-setting car to comply with the new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings from this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

F1's governing body has imposed an immediate reduction in the tolerance allowance teams' rear wings are allowed to flex out on track from the second round of the season in Shanghai after concluding from analysis at last weekend's Australian GP that there were "sufficient grounds" for a beefed-up test to be introduced.

McLaren agreed to make changes to its rear-wing design last year after September's Azerbaijan GP after discussions with the governing body but, in wake of the latest clampdown, Norris says they are not the team under the FIA spotlight.

"We don't to change anything, ours is fine," said Norris in Thursday's drivers' press conference in Shanghai.

"In fact, ours was probably too good and we're probably not pushing the limits enough honestly. So, no, already if this technical directive was applied for last weekend we'd also be fine.

"So it's not directed at us. It seems it's directed at other teams, which probably means we need to push it a little bit more!"

Norris has arrived into a race weekend as world championship leader for the first time after his impressive victory in last Sunday's rain-hit Melbourne race. Reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who finished second to Norris in the season-opener, had led the standings for a record 63 races in succession before then.

The Briton's weekend, which also saw him claim pole position and the race's fastest lap, confirmed his and McLaren's pre-season status as title favourites. But Norris has played down the significance of his early points lead after the first round of 24 in the 2025 season.

"Makes no difference for me at the minute," he insisted.

"I'm not thinking about it. I don't really care about it. It shouldn't change anything I do, it shouldn't change what the team do. I had one good weekend. People need to calm down a little bit!

"No, I stay focused and I try and do the same here this weekend. But yeah, I probably won't even think of the championship until at least halfway through the year "

Friday March 21

1am: F1 Academy Practice

3am: Chinese GP Practice One (session starts at 3.30am)*

5.30am: Team Principals' Press Conference

6am: F1 Academy Qualifying*

6.45am: Chinese GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 7.30am)*

Saturday March 22

2.25am: Chinese GP Sprint build-up*

3am: Chinese GP Sprint*

5.45am: F1 Academy Race 1*

6.35am: Chinese GP Qualifying build-up*

7am: CHINESE GP QUALIFYING*

9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday March 23

2.40am: F1 Academy Race 2

5.30am: Chinese GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*

7am: THE CHINESE GRAND PRIX*

9am: Chinese GP reaction: Chequered flag*

10am: Ted's Notebook*

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Shanghai this week for the first Sprint weekend of the season at the Chinese GP, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime