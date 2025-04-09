Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Seven-time world champion has exceeded expectations so far, says Jamie Chadwick

Lewis Hamilton has "exceeded expectations" at Ferrari but will struggle to "make a dent" at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, says Le Mans Series driver Jamie Chadwick.

Hamilton's best result for the Scuderia across the first three races of 2025 was seventh place in Japan last Sunday. He came 10th on his team debut in Australia and was disqualified in China due to excessive plank wear after finishing sixth.

However, the seven-time world champion won the sprint race in China and said after the Japanese Grand Prix that Ferrari had now pinpointed an underperforming issue on their car that he hopes can lead to an improvement, with the Italian outfit 76 points behind McLaren in the Constructors' Championship.

Chadwick told Sky Sports News about the Hamilton-Ferrari partnership: "I think it's exceeded expectations in some ways.

"What we saw in China was definitely a big step in just two races to be performing like that. There's so much new to him in this car.

"He's talked about there potentially being a bit of an existing issue that's been there in the last few races that's kind of hindered performance a little bit.

"[Bahrain] is a track he knows very well in that Ferrari from testing, so hopefully that gives them a bit of a better window to perform.

"But arguably, with the pace of the McLaren, it's going to be hard for them to really make a dent."

'Bahrain track will suit McLaren'

McLaren won the first two Grands Prix of the season, with championship leader Lando Norris triumphing in Melbourne before Oscar Piastri secured victory in China.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen broke the Woking-based team's monopoly by winning in Japan, with team principal Christian Horner describing the performance as "inch-perfect".

The Dutchman snatched pole position with a Suzuka lap record and then held off Norris and Piastri in the race to win this Grands Prix for the fourth successive season.

Chadwick, though, feels McLaren could boss round four in Bahrain, where pre-season testing was held, adding: "It is a track that suits them.

"At pre-season testing, the conditions were quite different to what I think it's going to be this weekend in much hotter conditions.

"Mercedes, for example, tend to run better in cooler conditions while McLaren are good in the hot conditions, so it will change a little bit who's where, I think.

"The thing about Bahrain is everyone's done loads of laps so it's super close. Everyone's quite dialled in, both the teams and drivers.

"I think the drivers can make a difference. If you make a mistake in the final moments of the last qualifying, then that will be the difference.

"Both of McLaren's drivers are obviously very close but it's about them putting it together. It's going to be the same this weekend - who can execute the best."

Thursday April 10

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday April 11

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Bahrain GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.40pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday April 12

11.10am: F3 Sprint Race

1.15pm: Bahrain GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.10pm: F2 Sprint

4.10pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: BAHRAIN GP QUALIFYING

7pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday April 13

10.50am: F3 Feature Race

12.20pm: F2 Feature Race

2.30pm: Bahrain GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

4pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

6pm: Bahrain GP reaction: Chequered Flag

7pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

