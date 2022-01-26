Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2022

Tuesday 25th January

Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 1 19:45 Peterborough United
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Stoke City
Luton Town 0 0 19:45 Bristol City
Nottingham Forest 1 0 19:45 Barnsley
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 19:45 Swansea City
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 19:45 Ipswich Town
Burton Albion 0 0 19:45 Milton Keynes Dons
Fleetwood Town 0 0 19:45 Plymouth Argyle
Gillingham 0 0 19:45 Shrewsbury Town
Scottish Premiership
St Mirren 0 0 19:45 Aberdeen
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 19:45 Salford City
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:45 Newport County AFC
Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:45 Bristol Rovers
Walsall 0 0 19:45 Bradford City
Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 2 0 16:00 Cape Verde FT
Morocco 1 1 19:00 Malawi
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0 0 19:45 Airdrieonians
Papa John's Trophy
Hartlepool United 1 2 19:00 Charlton Athletic
Rotherham United 1 1 19:00 Cambridge United
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:00 Arsenal U21
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 Harrogate Town
Scottish League 2
Elgin City 0 0 19:45 Kelty Hearts
National League
Aldershot Town 1 0 19:45 Southend United
Bromley 0 0 19:45 Woking
Dover 0 0 19:45 Eastleigh
FC Halifax 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
Stockport County 0 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors
Wealdstone 0 0 19:45 Notts County
Weymouth 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 Grimsby Town
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 19:45 Ballymena United
Cliftonville 0 0 19:45 Linfield
Glenavon 0 0 19:45 Dungannon Swifts
Glentoran 0 0 19:45 Coleraine
Portadown 0 0 19:45 Crusaders
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 19:45 Larne
Welsh Premier League
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 19:45 Barry Town
Flint Town United 0 0 19:45 Connah's Quay Nomads
Southern Premier League South
Hartley Wintney 0 0 19:30 Poole Town
Dorchester 0 0 19:45 Truro City
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 19:45 Wimborne Town
Hendon 0 0 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 19:45 Farnborough
National League North
Boston United 0 0 19:45 Farsley
Chorley 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Guiseley 0 0 19:45 Alfreton Town
Hereford FC 0 0 19:45 Gloucester
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 Kidderminster Harriers
York City 0 0 19:45 Bradford P A
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Welling United
Chippenham Town 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Dartford 0 0 19:45 Concord Rangers
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 19:45 Eastbourne Borough
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 19:45 Bath City
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 19:45 Hungerford Town
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Ebbsfleet United
Slough 0 0 19:45 Billericay Town
Belgian First Division A
Antwerp 0 0 17:45 Sint-Truidense VV
AA Gent 0 0 20:00 KV Oostende
Charleroi 0 0 20:00 KV Kortrijk
Northern Premier League
FC United of Manchester 0 0 19:45 Whitby Town
Morpeth Town 0 0 19:45 Stalybridge
Nantwich Town 0 0 19:45 Mickleover Sports
Radcliffe 0 0 19:45 Stafford Rangers
South Shields 0 0 19:45 Witton Albion
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
Cheshunt 0 0 19:45 Bowers & Pitsea
Enfield Town 0 0 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Haringey Borough 0 0 19:45 Kingstonian
Hornchurch 0 0 19:45 Horsham
Lewes 0 0 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Worthing 0 0 19:45 Folkestone Invicta

