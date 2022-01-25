45'+3' First Half ends, Senegal 0, Cabo Verde 0.

45'+1' Abdou Diallo (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Garry Rodrigues (Cabo Verde).

42' Foul by Saliou Ciss (Senegal).

42' Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

39' Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou following a corner.

39' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Vózinha.

38' Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).

38' Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Jeffry Fortes (Cabo Verde).

35' Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

35' Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Hand ball by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).

28' Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

28' Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

27' Garry Rodrigues (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Foul by Ryan Mendes (Cabo Verde).

24' Offside, Cabo Verde. Vózinha tries a through ball, but Garry Rodrigues is caught offside.

24' Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

24' Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22' Foul by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).

21' Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde) is shown the red card.

18' Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18' Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

17' Hand ball by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).

15' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Steven Fortès.

14' Offside, Senegal. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.

14' Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13' Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13' Foul by Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde).

11' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Dylan Tavares.

10' Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

10' Stopira (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Offside, Senegal. Bouna Sarr tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.

6' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Steven Fortès.

5' Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

4' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Stopira.

3' Offside, Senegal. Saliou Ciss tries a through ball, but Bouna Sarr is caught offside.

2' Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Pico.

1' Sadio Mané (Senegal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

First Half begins.