Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Senegal vs Cape Verde. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Kouekong Stadium.

Senegal 0

    Cape Verde 0

    • P Andrade (sent off 21st minute)

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Senegal 0, Cabo Verde 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Abdou Diallo (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Garry Rodrigues (Cabo Verde).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Saliou Ciss (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Vózinha.

    free_kick_won icon

    Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).

    free_kick_won icon

    Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jeffry Fortes (Cabo Verde).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Garry Rodrigues (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Mendes (Cabo Verde).

    offside icon

    Offside, Cabo Verde. Vózinha tries a through ball, but Garry Rodrigues is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).

    red_card icon

    Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde) is shown the red card.

    free_kick_won icon

    Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Steven Fortès.

    offside icon

    Offside, Senegal. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde).

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Dylan Tavares.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).

    free_kick_won icon

    Stopira (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Senegal. Bouna Sarr tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Steven Fortès.

    free_kick_won icon

    Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Stopira.

    offside icon

    Offside, Senegal. Saliou Ciss tries a through ball, but Bouna Sarr is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Pico.

    post icon

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.