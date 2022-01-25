First Half ends, Senegal 0, Cabo Verde 0.
Abdou Diallo (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Garry Rodrigues (Cabo Verde).
Foul by Saliou Ciss (Senegal).
Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Famara Diédhiou following a corner.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Vózinha.
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).
Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeffry Fortes (Cabo Verde).
Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).
Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).
Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).
Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Senegal).
Garry Rodrigues (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Mendes (Cabo Verde).
Offside, Cabo Verde. Vózinha tries a through ball, but Garry Rodrigues is caught offside.
Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).
Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Saliou Ciss (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde).
Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde) is shown the red card.
Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).
Hand ball by Bouna Sarr (Senegal).
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Steven Fortès.
Offside, Senegal. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde).
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Dylan Tavares.
Foul by Boulaye Dia (Senegal).
Stopira (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Senegal. Bouna Sarr tries a through ball, but Famara Diédhiou is caught offside.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Steven Fortès.
Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde).
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Stopira.
Offside, Senegal. Saliou Ciss tries a through ball, but Bouna Sarr is caught offside.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Pico.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.