Newcastle United transfer rumours: January transfer window targets

Newcastle transfer news, rumours and gossip, as new manager Eddie Howe prepares for the January transfer window...

Newcastle are making a dramatic bid to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara from under the noses of Premier League rivals (Sun on Sunday, December 26).

Odion Ighalo is one of a number of strikers Newcastle United are looking at ahead of the January transfer window (Sky Sports, December 24).

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly ready to go against his agent's advice and end speculation about his future by signing a new contract with Barcelona (Daily Express, December 23); Newcastle's hopes of signing Dembele have been dealt a big blow following reports that Manchester United have entered the race for the Barcelona forward (Daily Star, December 8); Ousmane Dembele has issued a contract ultimatum to Barcelona as a potential move to Newcastle gathers pace (Daily Express, December 1); Newcastle are "in pole position" to land Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele (Daily Mail, November 27).

Newcastle are among the clubs looking to sign Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon on loan during the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph, December 22).

Newcastle have been unsuccessful in an audacious approach for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports (Daily Express, December 22).

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele (Daily Mail, December 21).

Newcastle have reportedly tabled a nine-figure bid for Arsenal target and Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic (Daily Star on Sunday, December 18); Newcastle are hoping to flex their transfer muscles against the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United and beat them to the signing of the Fiorentina striker in a deal that could top £100m (Daily Express, December 17); Newcastle will step up their interest in Vlahovic, but could become embroiled in an auction with other Premier League clubs (Sun, November 21).

Newcastle are willing to pay a hefty loan fee of around £6m to tempt Manchester United striker Anthony Martial to St James' Park, and are also eyeing ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko (Sun on Sunday, December 18).

Newcastle are promising to make Kieran Trippier one of their leading earners if he completes a January move to St James' Park from Atletico Madrid (Daily Mail, December 16); Newcastle have remained in the relegation zone following the club's Saudi Arabian takeover but they are pushing ahead with attempts to land England full-back Trippier in January (Daily Telegraph, December 15); Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is targeting Trippier as his first January signing (Daily Mail, November 24).

Newcastle are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal flop Konstantinos Mavropanos in a bid to bolster their defensive options in January (The Sun, December 15).

Aaron Ramsey will reportedly cost Everton or Newcastle £42m in wages, even if Juventus allow him to leave on a free transfer in January (Daily Express, December 13); Howe wants to make Ramsey one of his first signings but face competition from Everton to land the Juventus midfielder, who commands a £400,000-a-week salary (The Sun via Goal, November 10).

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has emerged as a possible January target for Newcastle (The Sun, December 10).

Brest midfielder Romain Faivre believes he would cost Newcastle around £15m should they turn their interest in him into an actual offer (Daily Express, December 4).

Newcastle are reportedly 'testing the ground' for a move for Italy star Lorenzo Insigne (Daily Express, December 2).

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly open to a Premier League return - but he has ruled out joining Newcastle or his former club Tottenham (Daily Express, November 29).

Newcastle want to beat Jose Mourinho's Roma to sign Austrian star Florian Grillitsch in the window (The Sun, November 28).

Newcastle have joined a long list of teams hoping to sign Benfica youngster Darwin Nunez (The Sun, November 26).

Newcastle transfer target Axel Witsel is preparing to bid farewell to team-mates at Borussia Dortmund ahead of a possible January transfer (Daily Express, November 26).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is on Newcastle's list of January targets as Eddie Howe attempts to keep them in the Premier League (Daily Mail, November 26).

Liverpool, Leicester City and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Olympiakos revelation Aguibou Camara, who has impressed in the Europa League this season (The Sun, November 24).

Almeria will not budge from their £60m price tag for striker Umar Sadiq, one of dozens of players to be linked with a January move to Newcastle (Daily Express, November 24).

Newcastle's hopes of signing Divock Origi on loan from Liverpool are set to be dashed by Jurgen Klopp (Daily Mail, November 24).

Newcastle and Burnley are set to compete with Leeds for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley (The Sun, November 23).

Philippe Coutinho will snub Newcastle in January as he has no intention of leaving Barcelona (Sport, November 17).

Burnley are willing to let James Tarkowski's contract expire next summer rather than cashing in on a deal in January, with Newcastle keen (Football Insider, November 17).

Adrien Rabiot has shut down talk of a move to Newcastle, insisting he is happy at Juventus (November 15).

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is confident he will land a top job at Newcastle (The Sun, November 14).

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson is staying in the Toon revolution (The Sun, November 14).

Amanda Staveley is set to hand new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a £200m transfer war chest to spend over the next three years without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations (Daily Mail, November 13).

Three Manchester United players - Donny Van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard are on Eddie Howe's radar in January as Newcastle look to strengthen for the second half of the season (Daily Mirror, November 12).

Newcastle face a fight to sign Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette with defending LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid keen on a free transfer (The Sun, November 9).

Newcastle are reportedly trying to hijack Marseille's move for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (Daily Mirror, November 5).

Newcastle have made Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen their number one transfer target, according to reports (The Sun, November 5).

Newcastle want to follow RB Leipzig's model and focus on up-and-coming talent, with teenage forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg a £17m target (Sport, November 1).

Tottenham could let Dele Alli leave the club as soon as January and there is likely to be interest in the England midfielder from Newcastle (The Sun, October 30).

Newcastle's new owners are looking at Watford forward Ismaila Sarr as a potential first new signing in January, but the Hornets appear determined to hang on to their biggest asset. (Daily Mail, October 29).

Newcastle and Chelsea have reportedly been alerted to the possibility of signing Eden Hazard in January, with the Belgian attacker struggling for game time at the Bernabeu. (Daily Mail, October 29).

Newcastle want to bring Wolves defender Conor Coady to the club in January (Sun on Sunday, October 24)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the list of Newcastle's potential targets under their new ownership (Daily Telegraph, October 21).

Newcastle will have a January transfer budget of only £50m despite there being room for another £140m under Financial Fair Play rules (Sunday Telegraph, October 17).

Newcastle are set to battle it out with Manchester United and Chelsea, among others, for England midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham (The Daily Express, October 14).

The Magpies are understood to be in regular contact with the agents of Chelsea striker Timo Werner (The Sun, October 14).

Newcastle hope to sign out-of-favour Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet in January (Sport, October 13).

Newcastle will target a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana in January, despite him being a long-term injury absentee (Daily Star, October 13).

Newcastle are plotting potential moves for Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly, according to the Daily Mirror (October 10).

Newcastle are keen on signing PSG forward Mauro Icardi, although Spurs and Juventus are also understood to be interested in the player (Mail on Sunday, October 10); Icardi will turn down the chance to join Newcastle because his wife Wanda Nara does not want to move from Paris (The Sun, October 14)

Demba Ba has offered to come out of retirement to play for Newcastle's new owners. (Daily Star, October 9)

Nottingham Forest are looking into a surprise loan swoop for Newcastle's forgotten midfielder Sean Longstaff (Sun on Sunday, December 18).

Newcastle are looking to find a loan club for striker Dwight Gayle, who is surplus to requirements at St James' Park (Daily Mail, December 4).