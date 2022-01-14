Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain back in talks over new contract - Paper Talk

Friday 14 January 2022 22:54, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Paris Saint-Germain have opened contract talks with Kylian Mbappe in a desperate attempt to keep him at the club beyond the summer.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice during PSG&#39;s victory
Image: Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract is under discussion again

THE SUN

Dusan Vlahovic might end up staying at Fiorentina this month because clubs are struggling to find the £58m needed to sign the in-demand striker.

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo might miss Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa after leaving training early on Friday with a thigh injury.

Reports in Italy have suggested Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has started intensive English language classes and could become Manchester United's next boss.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to be "baffled" by his Manchester United team-mates' poor attitude towards training.

Arsenal target Arthur Melo is ready to fly into London after Juventus made the decision to let him leave the club on loan.

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Rangers&#39; Jermain Defoe in action during a pre-season friendly between Tranmere Rovers and Rangers at Prenton Park, on July 10, 2021, in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Jermain Defoe is without a club after leaving Rangers

Sunderland want a reunion with striker Jermain Defoe, now a free agent after leaving Rangers earlier this week.

DAILY MAIL

Marseille and Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has been banned from all football pending an investigation into the mysterious circumstances of his move to the French club from Watford in 2020.

Antonio Conte has removed Tanguy Ndombele from his first-team training plans and ordered the midfielder to work on his own.

Former Burnley owner Mike Garlick could regain control of the club if Sean Dyche's side fail to avoid relegation to the Sky Bet Championship because of a clause in the deal which saw him sell up 13 months ago.

Jurgen Klopp hopes goalkeeper Loris Karius will be able to find himself a new club and leave Anfield this month.

DAILY STAR

Newcastle and Watford are battling it out for the signature of highly-rated Nantes forward Ludovic Blas.

Barcelona&#39;s Ronald Araujo reacts after Atletico&#39;s opener
Image: Barcelona's Ronald Araujo is a target for rivals Real Madrid

DAILY MIRROR

Sheffield United have told striker Lys Mousset he will have to lose weight to get back into their first-team plans.

Real Madrid are plotting a sensational swoop to sign defender Ronald Araujo from bitter rivals Barcelona after talks over a new contract failed to find agreement.

THE TIMES

Andy Murray is reported to have turned down millions of pounds to play in Saudi Arabia because of concerns over the kingdom's human rights record.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are still weighing up a decision whether to stump up a transfer fee to Hearts for defender John Souttar to secure his signature this month.

Celtic's Osaze Urhoghide is stalling on a loan move to Dundee.

Aberdeen are set to hold talks with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark over a pre-contract move in the summer.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema