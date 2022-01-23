Everton interview Vitor Pereira for vacant manager's job - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Vitor Pereira is the latest boss to be interviewed for the Everton vacancy.

DAILY MAIL

Clubs may soon have to show proof of four positive tests in their squads in order to have a fixture postponed under a significant, hardline shift in Covid cancellation criteria being examined by the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan deal for Tanguy Ndombele.

Pep Guardiola will reportedly be offered the chance to become Netherlands manager when he decides to leave Manchester City, to follow in the footsteps of his mentor Johan Cruyff.

Dele Alli has been left out of the Tottenham Hotspur squad for their trip to Chelsea on Sunday as speculation grows the midfielder could leave the club before the end of the January transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

Erik Ten Hag's stunning defensive record at Ajax could edge him into pole position to pip Ralf Rangnick and Mauricio Pochettino to the Manchester United job in the summer

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested the strength in depth at his disposal is considerably less than their top-four rivals.

THE GUARDIAN

Tennis Australia maintains Peng Shuai's safety is its "primary concern" despite asking fans at Melbourne Park to remove T-shirts and a banner bearing the words "Where is Peng Shuai?"

THE TIMES

Watford have already begun the search for a new manager with Claudio Ranieri on the brink of being sacked after only 14 games in charge.

A bet placed on Granit Xhaka's yellow card against Leeds United on December 18 is the Arsenal booking that is said to be the focus of an FA probe.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are facing the nightmare scenario of losing Callum McGregor for more than two months.

Jamaica boss Paul Hall has revealed he passed on calling up Kemar Roofe for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at the Rangers striker's insistence.

Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Celtic star Mikey Johnston.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson appears closer to the Ibrox exit door after a report named two English sides hunting his signature with a third unnamed for now.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nottingham Forest and West Brom are vying for the pre-contract signature of Rangers defender Connor Goldson.